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Home / Business / Trump threatens EU with trade probe, tariffs over fines on US Tech companies

Trump threatens EU with trade probe, tariffs over fines on US Tech companies

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ANI
Updated At : 09:23 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has threatened to initiate a Section 301 investigation into the European Union over what he described as discriminatory fines imposed on American technology companies, warning that the bloc could face significant tariffs in response.

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In a post on Truth Social late Friday, Trump accused the European Union of repeatedly targeting major US companies and said Washington would not allow American businesses or taxpayers to be used as a "piggybank" for Europe.

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"After having fined Apple, for no reason at all, 15 Billion Dollars, Meta, 3 Billion Dollars, Amazon 2.5 Billion Dollars, and many others, we have just been informed that Google ... has been fined yet another 1 Billion Dollars," Trump said.

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He claimed that the cumulative penalties imposed on Google by the EU had exceeded USD 18 billion and described the measures as "illegal and highly discriminatory".

Trump said the practice of imposing such penalties had escalated during the first year of the Biden administration and warned that it would not continue under his presidency.

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The US President said his administration would "immediately initiate a 301 Investigation" into what he called the practice of "robbing" American companies and US taxpayers. He also threatened retaliatory measures, saying the penalties would be "entirely reversed" and that a "substantial tariff" could be imposed on the European Union at the earliest possible moment.

Section 301 of the US Trade Act allows the US government to investigate and respond to what it considers unreasonable or discriminatory foreign trade practices that harm American commerce. The mechanism has previously been used by US administrations to pursue trade disputes and impose retaliatory tariffs.

Trump's latest warning adds to tensions between Washington and Brussels over the regulation of major US technology companies. The European Union has in recent years stepped up enforcement of its competition and digital rules, including measures targeting the market power and business practices of large technology platforms.

The threat of a new investigation and possible tariffs could further complicate transatlantic trade relations, particularly as both sides continue to negotiate over market access, technology regulation and broader economic ties.

Trump ended his post by warning the European Union to "stay tuned", signalling that further action from his administration could follow. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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