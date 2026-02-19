DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Trust, governance, security are key challenges in AI era: Nikesh Arora, CEO, Palo Alto Networks

Trust, governance, security are key challenges in AI era: Nikesh Arora, CEO, Palo Alto Networks

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:00 PM Feb 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora on Thursday highlighted the unprecedented pace of Artificial Intelligence (AI) development, warning that technological acceleration is outstripping the evolution of institutions and governance frameworks.

Advertisement

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Arora said, "I have never seen anything that has moved so fast in the technological perspective. The moment when ChatGPT came out, it changed everything."

Advertisement

"AI's rapid progress has created a widening gap between innovation and regulatory preparedness. It is accelerating faster than our institutions and governance framework. This widening gap, if not handled right, is going to become a tangible threat," he said.

Advertisement

Clarifying his stance, Arora added that he was not pessimistic about AI's potential.

"I am not here to throw cold water on the idea that AI is going to solve problems. I am here to solve problems for inclusion, trust, and safety while we continue to make advances in AI," he said.

Advertisement

He observed that the current balance in the AI ecosystem is skewed toward speed.

"Every morning you wake up, something new has happened. While we are enjoying the AI capabilities, AI has moved on and is battling towards the agentic future," Arora said.

Discussing the concept of AI agents, Arora emphasized the importance of trust, and said, "We are talking about agents, but we need to build trustworthy agents that can take over tasks. It takes a long time to replace one job with an agent."

Addressing concerns about job displacement, he remarked, "Those who think AI is going to take your job away, it is going to take longer than you think. We are not going to trust agents that quickly. For that, we need to develop trust."

Arora outlined three major challenges associated with AI adoption, adding, "First is the challenge of governance and accountability. Second is the problem of human impact. AI is threatening to take away jobs. We need to manage that challenge. Last is the security problem. As lots of data is being used, we need to foresee and overcome the security problem." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts