Trust, Outcomes Take Centre Stage for Regional Hospitals at HLF 2026

Trust, Outcomes Take Centre Stage for Regional Hospitals at HLF 2026

PTI
Updated At : 04:04 PM Mar 12, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], March 12: As India’s healthcare sector expands rapidly, leaders from regional hospitals say the real differentiator is not how fast hospitals grow, but how consistently they deliver care. This theme emerged strongly during a panel discussion on Regional Hospitals - Reaching Bharat, Sustainably at the Healthcare Leadership Forum (HLF) 2026, where hospital leaders reflected on what truly drives long-term success in regional healthcare systems. The session brought together industry leaders including Dr Ajay Thakker, Chairman & Managing Director, Jupiter Hospital; Dr Devlina Chakravarty, Managing Director & CEO, Artemis Hospitals; Dr Sharan Shivraj Patil, Founder & Chairman, SPARSH Group of Hospitals; Parthiv Neotia, Joint Managing Director, Ambuja Neotia Healthcare; and Abhishek Kabra, Managing Director, Samara Capital. The discussion was moderated by Krithika Sivaraman, Managing Director, Indium Capital Advisors.

One clear takeaway from the discussion was that clinical excellence remains the bedrock of sustainable growth. Panelists noted that while expansion and new infrastructure often attract attention, hospitals ultimately build credibility through measurable patient outcomes, strong medical talent, and well-structured governance systems.

Trust, according to the panel, continues to be the most powerful currency in regional healthcare. Leaders emphasized that ethical practices, transparent communication, and consistency in care delivery create lasting relationships with patients and communities. Over time, this trust becomes a hospital’s strongest growth engine, driving reputation and word-of-mouth referrals.

The conversation also highlighted how patient expectations are evolving. Healthcare today is judged not only by medical treatment but by the overall experience patients receive inside a hospital. Panelists pointed to factors such as the quality of nursing care, hospital hygiene, food services, discharge efficiency, and the empathy shown by staff as key elements shaping patient perception.

When it comes to expansion, regional hospitals are increasingly adopting a more measured approach. Rather than pursuing rapid scale, many are focusing on building strong regional clusters, developing greenfield facilities where necessary, and implementing standardized systems to maintain consistent quality across locations. Several leaders also stressed the importance of clinician-led cultures, where medical professionals play a central role in guiding institutional growth.

The discussion was part of a broader set of conversations at the Healthcare Leadership Forum 2026, where healthcare leaders explored the future of hospital networks, investment trends, and the operational realities shaping India’s healthcare sector. Across sessions, a common message emerged: sustainable growth in healthcare will ultimately depend on strong systems, trusted relationships, and a relentless focus on patient care.

