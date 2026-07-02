Trust, Technology and the Human Touch: Doctors Reflect the Changing Face of Indian Healthcare

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New Delhi [India], July 2: Healthcare continues to evolve rapidly with advances in artificial intelligence, digital diagnostics, minimally invasive procedures and data-driven clinical decision-making. Despite these technological developments, the doctor-patient relationship remains central to medical practice, with trust, communication and ethical care continuing to shape patient outcomes.

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As India observes National Doctors' Day, the occasion provides an opportunity to recognise the contributions of medical professionals across specialties who are adapting to changing healthcare needs while continuing to focus on patient care.

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Primary healthcare remains an important component of the country's healthcare system. In New Delhi, Dr. Rajesh Parthsarthy, a general physician associated with Swasthya 360 and Janaki Healthcare, has worked in community medicine for more than two decades, with an emphasis on preventive healthcare, management of chronic diseases and continuity of care.

Healthcare delivery is also influenced by institutions that expand access to medical services. Dr. Sushma Malik, Managing Director of Santom Group of Hospitals in Delhi, has overseen the growth of the hospital network while focusing on multispecialty healthcare services. The group has also outlined plans to expand healthcare facilities across the National Capital Region.

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Technological advancements are increasingly being adopted in dental care. In Ranchi, Dr. Saurabh Priyadarshi Tiwary and Dr. Ruchika Singh have developed Vyas Oral Care over the past nine years, incorporating technologies such as CBCT 3D imaging, digital OPG, CAD/CAM dentistry, CEREC restorations, intraoral scanning and laser-assisted procedures they are offering single day dentistry. According to the clinic, it also receives patients from different parts of India & now looking to cater different parts of the world with Dental Tourism .

In Patna, Dr. Aishwarya, a specialist in Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, continues to focus on restorative and endodontic treatment. Similarly, Dr. Anand Pandey and Dr. Priyanka Pandey of Advance Dental Clinic in Jamshedpur provide preventive and restorative dental care with an emphasis on patient education.

Patient awareness has also become an important aspect of healthcare delivery. Dr. Akanksha Abhishek, a dental practitioner at The Tooth Doctors in Patna and an author, contributes to public discussions on oral health and preventive dental care through her professional writing alongside clinical practice.

Home-based healthcare services have emerged as another area of growth. Dr. Mrityunjay Kumar, a critical care specialist and Founder of Griham Healthcare in Bihar, has been involved in developing organised home healthcare services for patients requiring medical support outside hospital settings. His professional experience includes work at healthcare institutions in India and Ireland.

Women's healthcare continues to benefit from advances in diagnostics and minimally invasive surgery. Dr. Anita Kumari, Senior Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, provides care in areas including high-risk pregnancy, infertility management and laparoscopic procedures. Dr. Jyotsna Kashyap also focuses on obstetric and gynaecological care, including laparoscopic surgery and reproductive health services.

In Darbhanga, Dr. Prerna Kumari, MBBS, MD (Obstetrics & Gynaecology) from AIIMS Rishikesh, is associated with Narayana Laparoscopy & Maternity Centre, where she provides maternity and laparoscopic gynaecological services. The centre also offers advanced laparoscopic surgical care through Dr. Radhakrishan Sharma, whose practice focuses on minimally invasive procedures.

Other specialists are contributing to the expansion of advanced medical care across disciplines. Dr. Jitendra Mohan Jha, a medical gastroenterologist, specialises in digestive diseases and endoscopic procedures, while Dr. Abhimanyu Anant, an ENT surgeon, provides surgical treatment for disorders affecting the ear, nose and throat.

The experiences of these healthcare professionals reflect broader trends in Indian healthcare, including increased adoption of technology, greater availability of specialised medical services beyond metropolitan centres and growing emphasis on preventive care and patient education.

Healthcare experts increasingly point to the importance of combining technological innovation with patient-centred care. While digital tools, artificial intelligence and minimally invasive procedures continue to transform clinical practice, effective communication, ethical decision-making and trust remain essential components of healthcare delivery.

On National Doctors' Day, the contributions of medical professionals across clinical practice, public health, surgery, dentistry and healthcare leadership underscore the continuing role of doctors in strengthening India's healthcare ecosystem while responding to evolving patient needs.

About the Author

Rohit Kumar Singh is the Founder and CEO of Media Trendz and a former journalist associated with over 6 years of experience in national media organisations including NDTV, News24 and Live India. He writes on healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, branding and institutional communication.

For More Details Visit :- https://mediatrendz.co.in/

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