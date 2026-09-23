Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

• As of August 2026, HDFC SKY has achieved a customer base of 2.5 million, with nearly 36% of these users belonging to Generation Z (Gen Z).

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• The platform added approximately 270,000 Gen Z customers between August 2025 and August 2026, representing a 42% increase in this demographic Y-o-Y.

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HDFC SKY, the digital trading and investment platform from HDFC Securities, has been recognised as the “Most Trusted Trading Platform in India” at the BW Marketing World - The Next-Gen Digicontent Awards 2025-26. The recognition reflects the platform’s strong app store performance, creative brand outreach, and focus on delivering a technology-driven, accessible and cost-transparent investing and trading experience for Indian market participants.

Achieves Rapid Growth with 2.5 million Customers, Strong Demographic and Regional Diversification

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HDFC SKY, the digital demat account, trading and investment platform from HDFC Securities, has successfully acquired approximately 2.5 million customers since its launch. Of these, nearly 36% are from Generation Z (Gen Z), while 38% belong to the Millennial age group. Customers aged 36 years and above constitute 26% of the platform’s user base. As of August 2026, HDFC SKY experienced a year-over-year customer growth of 39%. Notably, the number of Gen Z users has grown by 42% YoY, reflecting strong engagement from the younger demographic.

In terms of gender distribution, 77% of HDFC SKY users are male, while 23% are female. Geographically, approximately 16% of the users are from Tier 1 cities in India, with the remaining 84% coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, underscoring the platform’s expanding reach across diverse regions. Additionally, the platform’s user base includes a significant segment of students, who constitute 11% of total customers utilizing HDFC SKY for their investment and trading activities. Business owners make up around 60% of users, while corporate employees account for approximately 25%.

These figures highlight HDFC SKY’s rapid growth and increasing adoption across varied demographic and regional segments, reaffirming its position as a trusted digital platform for Indian investors.

A platform built for an end-to-end investing journey

HDFC SKY gives users digital access to equities, futures and options, commodities, mutual funds, ETFs, and more, all within a single ecosystem. The platform is built around flat and transparent trading fees structure, removing the guesswork that often accompanies brokerage costs and making it easier for both new and experienced participants to plan their trading economics upfront.

Beyond execution, HDFC SKY offers comprehensive asset and wealth management capabilities, allowing users to consolidate research, portfolio tracking and advisory-led investing in one place. This is complemented by offerings like stock SIPs, which let investors build long-term equity portfolios through disciplined, recurring investments rather than one-off trades extending the familiar mutual fund SIP habit to direct stock investing.

For investors looking to participate in new listings, One-Click IPO investing simplifies the application process into a single, frictionless step, reducing the traditional multi-form hassle of IPO applications.

Driven by High App Ratings and Brand Credibility

A key pillar of HDFC SKY’s growing adoption has been its consistently high user ratings across major mobile app stores. The platform’s focus on low latency, seamless order execution, and user-friendly interface design has translated into strong ratings and positive feedback from millions of retail traders and investors.

Alongside technical reliability, HDFC SKY has broken away from traditional, dense financial advertising through a series of quirky, high-impact marketing campaigns. By leveraging relatable, humorous, and culturally resonant storytelling across multiple media channels, HDFC SKY has successfully driven brand awareness while building deep credibility among first-time investors and seasoned market participants alike.

Tools for the modern trader

The platform’s charting suite, powered by TradingView, includes multiple indicators, drawing tools, live updates, and multi-chart comparisons to support informed decision-making.

Derivatives traders get access to an all-in-one F&O dashboard, advanced options chains, market scanners, heatmaps, open-interest analysis, payoff analysis and an auto order slicer. This is further strengthened by NxtOptions, HDFC SKY's dedicated tool for constructing and analysing options strategies with speed and precision, and basket orders, which allow multiple stocks or strategies to be executed together as a single, coordinated transaction a significant efficiency gain for active traders managing diversified positions.

Putting users at the centre

Customized alerts, smart watchlists, portfolio tracking, and risk-management tools help users stay on top of opportunities and manage their portfolios efficiently. HDFC SKY has also extended its global investing proposition, offering access to more than 10,000 US stocks and ETFs, along with fractional investing, recurring investments and flexible portfolio options.

Recognizing that informed investors make better decisions, the platform houses HDFC SKY Learn, a dedicated educational hub offering structured content on markets, trading strategies and investment fundamentals designed to support users at every stage of their financial learning curve, from first-time investors to seasoned traders.

Commenting on the recognition, Puneeth Bekal, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, HDFC Securities, said, “Being recognized as the Most Trusted Trading Platform in India reflects the deliberate choices we have made in building HDFC SKY. Trust in a digital-first ecosystem is multi-dimensional; it is earned through product performance, clear communication, and customer satisfaction. Our consistently high app ratings across store platforms are a direct reflection of our users’ trust in our platform’s speed, stability, and intuitive interface. Equally important has been our approach to brand building. Through highly engaging, and relatable creative campaigns, we have made financial markets feel accessible rather than intimidating, building both widespread awareness and genuine credibility across diverse investor demographics. On the technology front, integrated capabilities like SKAi, our intelligent AI-driven assistant, empower users with real-time, personalized insights for sharper decision-making. Combined with transparent pricing, tools like NxtOptions, and HDFC SKY Learn, we remain dedicated to delivering a superior trading experience. This award validates our vision and inspires us to continue innovating.”

Recognition reinforces commitment to digital excellence

The award from BW Marketing World - The Next-Gen Digicontent Awards 2025-26 marks an important industry milestone for HDFC SKY, underscoring its emphasis on technology, usability and evolving customer expectations in India's rapidly digitizing investment ecosystem. It also highlights the importance of building digital financial platforms around reliability, transparency, and meaningful investor tools and not technology alone.

Continuing the journey of innovation

HDFC SKY continues to invest in its platform, with recent initiatives including expanded Futures & Options capabilities and the introduction of curated algorithmic strategies across HDFC SKY and HDFC Securities' wider digital offering. Going forward, the platform is positioned to keep expanding its suite of tools and AI-driven capabilities as it works to make sophisticated market capabilities more accessible while deepening trust among India's traders and investors.

About HDFC securities

HDFC Securities, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, is one of India's leading stockbrokers, with 26 years of expertise in the Indian equity market. Serving around 6 million customers in over 100 cities, the company operates a robust network of more than 120 branches. HDFC Securities provides a comprehensive range of investment products and trading services tailored to meet diverse financial needs. Over its 26-year history, HDFC Securities has played a crucial role in empowering investors with more than 30 distinct financial solutions. These offerings include equities, gold, mutual funds, currency derivatives, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), fixed deposits, bonds, basket investing, global investing, and acts as a distributor of the National Pension System (NPS), each designed to align with various investment goals. Dedicated to providing seamless and future-ready trading experiences, HDFC Securities features cutting-edge platforms such as InvestRight and HDFC SKY (discount broking), along with mobile apps, a user-friendly website, Integrated Trading Solutions (ITS), and ProTerminal. In addition, HSL Prime Research offers best-in-class investment opportunities, backed by comprehensive fundamental and technical analysis conducted by a team of seasoned analysts, many of whom have been with HDFC Securities for over a decade. The company has also launched its investment advisory service, HDFC TRU, focusing on high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs), family offices, and treasury clients. HDFC Securities also maintains a strong social media presence, proactively sharing market updates and educational content to promote financial literacy. The company engages with its audience through platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. For more information, visit https://www.hdfcsec.com/article/disclaimer-1795.

Investment in securities market is subject to market risks, read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Neither the information, nor any opinion contained on this website or in the research reports / calls constitute a solicitation or offer by HDFC Securities Ltd. or its owners / affiliates to buy or sell any securities, futures, options or other financial instruments or provide any investment advice or service.

SEBI Registration No.: INZ000186937 (NSE, BSE, MSEI, MCX) |NSE Trading Member Code: 11094 | BSE Clearing Number: 393 | MSEI Trading Member Code: 30000 | MCX Member Code: 56015 | IN-DP-372-2018 (CDSL, NSDL) | CDSL DP ID: 12086700 | NSDL DP ID: IN304279 | AMFI Reg No. ARN -13549 | PFRDA Reg. No - POP 11092018 | IRDA Corporate Agent License No.CA0062 | Research Analyst Reg. No. INH000002475 | Investment Adviser: INA000011538-Type-Non-Individual, Validity of Registration-Perpetual, Principal Officer- Pranab Uniyal Contact Number 022-68494702, Email Id- investmentadvisers@hdfcsec.com | CIN-U67120MH2000PLC152193. This is for information purposes only.

Registered Address: I Think Techno Campus, Building B, Alpha, Office Floor 8, Near Kanjurmarg Station, Kanjurmarg (East), Mumbai -400 042. Tel -022 30753400. Compliance Officer: Mr. Murli V Karkera. Ph: 022-691 51436, Email: complianceofficer@hdfcsec.com.

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