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Home / Business / TrustEvals, Founded by Unmukt Raizada, Launches Next-Generation AI Governance for Financial Services, Real Estate firms, and Enterprise Audits

TrustEvals, Founded by Unmukt Raizada, Launches Next-Generation AI Governance for Financial Services, Real Estate firms, and Enterprise Audits

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ANI
Updated At : 04:13 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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San Francisco [US], June 26: As the adoption of artificial intelligence accelerates across regulated industries, TrustEvals has emerged as the definitive system of record for AI visibility, transformation, value, risk, and evidence. Founded by former Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase executive Unmukt Raizada, the platform bridges the critical gap between AI transformation and strict regulatory compliance for financial services, real estate firms, and enterprise audit committees.

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While enterprises rush to deploy AI agents to scale execution, many are left vulnerable to model drift, policy violations, and shadow AI. TrustEvals solves this by offering continuous evaluation and an AI Audit platform that moves beyond traditional point-in-time attestation.

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"Point-in-time attestation was designed for deterministic systems. Production AI isn't deterministic," said Unmukt Raizada, Founder and CEO of TrustEvals. "An audit that is current as of last quarter is already stale. Continuous evaluation is the only answer that survives the question: 'what was the system doing at 3:47 pm on Tuesday?'"

For the finance and REIT sectors, where precision is non-negotiable and regulatory scrutiny is high, TrustEvals ensures that AI outputs are securely tracked and fully compliant. Raizada frequently notes in his industry commentary that while AI agent gateways catch basic permissions, they often miss release, representation, and training-time failures. Through its tailored AI governance solutions, TrustEvals provides these organisations with continuous evidence pipelines that sit in the path of action, catching regressions before they reach the audit committee.

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"Agents scale execution, but responsibility still needs a seat," Raizada added. "Adoption, evaluation, and compliance are one measurement problem in three vocabularies. Most of the market sells you three products. We build the single picture."

By transferring practitioner methodology directly to the customer team, TrustEvals empowers companies to take full ownership of their AI operations without relying on endless consulting hours. The result is a unified operating trace where AI value and risk are entirely visible.

For more information on securing your enterprise AI infrastructure, and AI transformation services, visit the TrustEvals website.

About TrustEvals

Founded in late 2025 by Unmukt Raizad, TrustEvals is an AI native services offering delivering

AI visibility, transformation, value, risk management, and evidence for regulated enterprises. Designed by practitioners with decades of experience across global finance and big tech, the company provides continuous evaluation and governance tools to ensure AI investments remain secure, compliant, and highly effective.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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