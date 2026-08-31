Truzon Solar Felicitates TG20 League Champions Hyderabad E-Champions, Reaffirms Support for Young Sporting Talent

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 31: Truzon Solar, one of India's fastest-growing solar energy companies and a flagship brand of Suntek Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd., hosted a felicitation ceremony in Hyderabad to honour the Hyderabad E-Champions squad, champions of the inaugural TG20 League, at Taj Deccan, Banjara Hills.

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Truzon Solar is the Title Sponsor of the Hyderabad E-Champions franchise. The evening brought together the full playing squad, the team's support staff and the company's senior leadership, and was held as a mark of recognition for a season in which the side won 10 of its 11 matches to lift the trophy.

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The inaugural TG20 League was organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association with the approval of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, and was played across eight franchises at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal. It marked the first tournament of its kind staged in Telangana, and was designed to give young cricketers a professional platform alongside established names. The Hyderabad E-Champions franchise is owned by Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Team captain Abhirath Reddy, who finished the season as the tournament's leading run-scorer, and vice captain Ajay Dev Goud were felicitated alongside their teammates. Mr. V. Chamundeswaranath, former Andhra Cricket Captain, former IPL Governing Council Member, current BCCI Apex Council Member and an investor in Truzon Solar, attended as Chief Guest. Mr. Charugundla Bhavani Suresh, Founder and Managing Director, and Mr. Jakkula Srinivas, Chief Executive Officer, represented the company.

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Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Charugundla Bhavani Suresh, Founder and Managing Director, Truzon Solar, said:

"You played, you won, and you stood as champions. This evening belongs to you. What this team achieved in its very first season is the result of preparation, discipline and belief, and those are qualities we recognise and respect at Truzon Solar. Our association with the Hyderabad E-Champions was never intended to be only a logo on a jersey. We wanted to stand behind a group of young players at the point in their careers where support actually matters."

He added: "Across the country there is an enormous amount of sporting talent that never reaches a professional platform, and a great deal of it sits in smaller towns and districts far from the major centres. Talent is distributed everywhere. Opportunity is not. If our involvement helps even a handful of young players get the exposure, the infrastructure and the confidence they need, then it is worth far more to us than any conventional form of visibility. We intend to continue identifying and backing young sportspersons, and our interest is not limited to cricket alone."

Sharing his views at the ceremony, Mr. V. Chamundeswaranath said:

"Indian cricket has never lacked talent. What it has lacked, at the grassroots level, is financial certainty for young players and the basic infrastructure that allows them to train seriously. A young cricketer from a small town often has the ability but not the safety net, and that is where careers quietly end. Corporate India has an important role to play here, and I would encourage more companies to come forward and build that support structure. It is encouraging to see an organisation like Truzon Solar taking a genuine interest in the development of sport, and doing so consistently rather than occasionally."

He continued: "Tournaments such as the TG20 League matter precisely because they create a professional environment for players who would otherwise never get one. What this team has done in its first season should give a great deal of confidence to young cricketers everywhere."

Truzon Solar's association with the sport is also reflected in its investor base. The company counts among its investors cricketing figures including Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, alongside Mr. V. Chamundeswaranath. Telugu film actor Mahesh Babu serves as the company's brand ambassador.

Truzon Solar has completed more than 18 years in the solar energy sector through its parent entity, Suntek Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd., building its position on engineering capability, project execution and one of the sector's stronger after-sales service networks. The company operates across seven states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, and is expanding its footprint pan-India at pace. It works through a growing network of channel partners and service centres serving residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers, and was recently featured in the Financial Express FE1000 listing of India's finest companies.

The felicitation ceremony concluded with the presentation of mementos to the players and the support staff, and with the company reiterating its intent to remain engaged with sport.

About Truzon Solar

Truzon Solar, a brand of Suntek Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd., is one of India's fastest-growing solar energy companies, delivering solar solutions for residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers. With more than 18 years in the sector, the company today operates across seven states and is expanding rapidly toward a pan-India presence. Its approach is built on engineering expertise, execution quality and long-term after-sales support, helping households and businesses reduce energy costs while contributing to India's transition toward a sustainable and energy-secure future.

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