Home / Business / TSMC approved a capital appropriation plan of USD 14.98 bn, company also raised dividend payout.

ANI
Updated At : 03:05 PM Nov 12, 2025 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], November 12 (ANI): Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) approved a capital appropriation plan worth about USD 14.98 billion and also raised its cash dividend to NT$6 (USD 0.19) per share, reflecting its strong third-quarter earnings performance, according to a report by Focus Taiwan.

The company's board of directors approved the capital plan to fund several key initiatives, including the installation of advanced technology and packaging capacity, the expansion of mature and speciality technologies, and the construction of new fabrication plants equipped with required systems. TSMC stated that the allocation will also support research and development investments and sustain its capital expenditure for future growth.

In addition to the capital plan, the world's largest contract chipmaker announced a dividend increase from the previous NT$5 declared for its second-quarter results. The ex-dividend date is set for March 17, 2026, with payment scheduled for April 9.

The company reported a record net profit of NT$452.3 billion (approximately USD 14.61 billion), or NT$17.40 (approximately USD 0.56) per share, for the July-September period. Analysts said the higher payout would enhance the company's appeal to investors.

Chairman C.C. Wei is expected to earn NT$43.30 million (USD 1.40 million) in dividends for the quarter, based on his 7.22 million shares. The National Development Fund, TSMC's largest shareholder with a 6.38 per cent stake, will receive NT$9.92 billion (USD 320.61 million) in cash dividends.

The report, quoting market observers, noted that since TSMC began issuing quarterly cash dividends instead of annual ones in 2019, the policy has helped reinforce long-term investor confidence in the company. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

