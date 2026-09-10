TSMC August revenue hits USD 16.3 billion, up 53.3% YoY

Taipei [Taiwan], September 10 (ANI): Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) reported a sharp 53.3 per cent year-on-year rise in August revenue to NT$514.81 billion (Rs USD 16.3 billion), with monthly revenue also increasing 10.1 per cent from July, as the world's leading contract chipmaker continued to post strong growth in 2026.

The August revenue was up from NT$467.58 billion (Rs USD 14.83 billion) in July, when TSMC had reported a 44.7 per cent year-on-year increase. The latest figures showed that the company's monthly growth accelerated further in August.

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For the January-August period, TSMC's consolidated revenue stood at NT$3,386.87 billion (Rs USD 107.45 billion), marking a 39.3 per cent increase from NT$2,431.98 billion (Rs USD 77.16 billion) in the corresponding period of 2025, according to the company's revenue report released on Thursday.

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The latest performance comes as TSMC continues to expand capacity to meet demand for advanced chips, particularly from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing applications.

In August, the company also approved a capital budget of about USD 29.44 billion for capacity expansion, with the allocation aimed at installing advanced technology capacity and constructing fabrication facilities.

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The latest revenue figures indicate that TSMC's strong growth has continued into August, with year-to-date revenue growth also remaining well above the 37 per cent increase recorded through July.

In the previous month, the company reported a revenue of approximately NT$467.58 billion (Rs USD 16.03 billion), up 44.7 per cent year-on-year, while the consolidated net revenue figure also marked an increase of 5.6 per cent from June 2026. The August increase of 10.1 per cent from the previous month therefore marks a further acceleration in monthly revenue growth.

With revenue for the first eight months already up 39.3 per cent year-on-year, the company is heading into the remaining months of 2026 with strong year-to-date growth, while its ongoing capacity expansion is aimed at meeting demand for increasingly advanced semiconductor technologies. (ANI)

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