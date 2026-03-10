TSMC February revenue rises 22% YoY as AI chip demand remains strong

Hsinchu [Taiwan], March 10 (ANI): Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, reported a strong rise in net revenue for February, underscoring sustained demand for advanced semiconductors amid a global build-out of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The company said its consolidated net revenue for February 2026 stood at NTD 317.66 billion (around USD 10.1 billion), representing a 22.2 per cent increase compared with February 2025, although the figure marked a 20.8 per cent decline from January 2026.

For the first two months of 2026, TSMC reported consolidated net revenue of NTD 718.91 billion (approximately USD 22.9 billion), reflecting a 29.9 per cent year-on-year increase compared with the same period in 2025.

The strong growth highlights robust demand for TSMC's advanced chips, which are widely used in high-performance computing, smartphones and artificial intelligence applications by major global technology companies.

TSMC shares closed at NTD 1,850 on Tuesday (March 10), up 16.72 per cent year-to-date, according to data from Google Finance.

According to a report by Focus Taiwan earlier this month, TSMC aims to complete a new fabrication plant in Tainan by 2028 as part of an aggressive capacity expansion driven by global demand for artificial intelligence chips. It said that the world's largest contract chipmaker submitted development proposals for public review on February 12 as part of the mandatory environmental impact assessment process.

The project is situated on a 15.46-hectare site within Development Block A of the Tainan Science Park.

TSMC planning documents indicate that construction is expected to begin later this year. The company expects "project completion and occupancy permits slated for 2028" following the conclusion of the environmental review phase.

A committee meeting to discuss the assessment is scheduled for March 26, following the end of a 20-day public notice period. The report said expansion into Tainan follows a broader trend of increasing domestic manufacturing capabilities to meet the requirements of the AI sector. (ANI)

