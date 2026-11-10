TSMC October revenue surges 59.7% YoY to USD 17.61 billion

Taipei [Taiwan], November 10 (ANI): Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) reported a 59.7 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue to approximately USD 17.61 billion (NT$586.89 billion) in October, as per a statement by the company.

According to the release, TSMC's revenue increased 14.7 per cent from NT$511.86 billion (USD 15.36 billion) in September 2026.

"On a consolidated basis, revenue for October 2026 was approximately NT$586.89 billion, an increase of 14.7 per cent from September 2026 and an increase of 59.7 per cent from October 2025."

The company reported revenue of NT$367.47 billion (USD 11.02 billion) in October 2025, as per the release.

Advertisement

Apart from this, the company's cumulative revenue for January–October 2026 rose 43.3 per cent to approximately USD 134.57 billion (NT$4,485.62 billion), compared with USD 93.91 billion during the corresponding period last year.

Earlier, TSMC reported a 68.7 per cent year-on-year surge in net profit to USD 23.86 billion (NT$763.06 billion) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with USD 14.14 billion (NT$452.30 billion) in the corresponding period last year.

The company's revenue increased 50.9 per cent to USD 46.72 billion (NT$1,494.24 billion), against USD 30.95 billion (NT$989.92 billion) in the year-ago quarter.

Advertisement

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue rose 17.6 per cent, while net profit increased 8 per cent compared with the second quarter of 2026.

Meanwhile, gross profit surged 68.6 per cent year-on-year to USD 31.03 billion (NT$992.38 billion), from USD 18.40 billion (NT$588.54 billion) a year earlier.

According to the company, operating income climbed 75 per cent to USD 27.40 billion (NT$876.45 billion), compared with USD 15.65 billion (NT$500.69 billion) in the third quarter of 2025.

Advertisement

Income before tax also rose 73.4 per cent to USD 28.49 billion (NT$911.04 billion), against USD 16.43 billion (NT$525.37 billion) in the corresponding quarter last year.

In a separate development, TSMC announced it will list green bonds worth NT$14.8 billion (USD 450 million) on November 12, as reported by Focus Taiwan, citing Taipei Exchange (TPEx). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)