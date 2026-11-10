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Home / Business / TSMC October revenue surges 59.7% YoY to USD 17.61 billion

TSMC October revenue surges 59.7% YoY to USD 17.61 billion

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ANI
Updated At : 03:07 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Taipei [Taiwan], November 10 (ANI): Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) reported a 59.7 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue to approximately USD 17.61 billion (NT$586.89 billion) in October, as per a statement by the company.

According to the release, TSMC's revenue increased 14.7 per cent from NT$511.86 billion (USD 15.36 billion) in September 2026.

"On a consolidated basis, revenue for October 2026 was approximately NT$586.89 billion, an increase of 14.7 per cent from September 2026 and an increase of 59.7 per cent from October 2025."

The company reported revenue of NT$367.47 billion (USD 11.02 billion) in October 2025, as per the release.

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Apart from this, the company's cumulative revenue for January–October 2026 rose 43.3 per cent to approximately USD 134.57 billion (NT$4,485.62 billion), compared with USD 93.91 billion during the corresponding period last year.

Earlier, TSMC reported a 68.7 per cent year-on-year surge in net profit to USD 23.86 billion (NT$763.06 billion) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with USD 14.14 billion (NT$452.30 billion) in the corresponding period last year.

The company's revenue increased 50.9 per cent to USD 46.72 billion (NT$1,494.24 billion), against USD 30.95 billion (NT$989.92 billion) in the year-ago quarter.

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On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue rose 17.6 per cent, while net profit increased 8 per cent compared with the second quarter of 2026.

Meanwhile, gross profit surged 68.6 per cent year-on-year to USD 31.03 billion (NT$992.38 billion), from USD 18.40 billion (NT$588.54 billion) a year earlier.

According to the company, operating income climbed 75 per cent to USD 27.40 billion (NT$876.45 billion), compared with USD 15.65 billion (NT$500.69 billion) in the third quarter of 2025.

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Income before tax also rose 73.4 per cent to USD 28.49 billion (NT$911.04 billion), against USD 16.43 billion (NT$525.37 billion) in the corresponding quarter last year.

In a separate development, TSMC announced it will list green bonds worth NT$14.8 billion (USD 450 million) on November 12, as reported by Focus Taiwan, citing Taipei Exchange (TPEx).  (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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