TSMC Q3 (July- Sep) profit jumps 68.7% to USD 23.9 billion, revenue rises 50.9%

Taipei [Taiwan], October 15 (ANI): Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) reported a 68.7 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to USD 23.86 billion (NT$763.06 billion) in the third quarter of 2026, while revenue rose 50.9 per cent to USD 46.72 billion (NT$1,494.24 billion).

The company's net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, increased from USD 14.14 billion (NT$452.30 billion) in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue also rose from USD 30.95 billion (NT$989.92 billion) in the year-ago period.

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Compared with the second quarter of 2026, TSMC's revenue increased 17.6 per cent, while net income rose 8 per cent.

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The company's gross profit rose 68.6 per cent year-on-year to USD 31.03 billion (NT$992.38 billion) from USD 18.40 billion (NT$588.54 billion) in the third quarter of 2025.

According to a statement by the company, its operating income increased 75 per cent to USD 27.40 billion (NT$876.45 billion) from USD 15.65 billion (NT$500.69 billion) in the year-ago period. Income before tax rose 73.4 per cent to USD 28.49 billion (NT$911.04 billion) from USD 16.43 billion (NT$525.37 billion).

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TSMC's gross margin stood at 66.4 per cent in the third quarter, while its operating margin was 58.7 per cent. Net profit margin reached 51.1 per cent.

The company's diluted earnings per share increased 68.7 per cent to NT$29.43 from NT$17.44 a year earlier. TSMC reported earnings of USD 4.60 per American Depositary Receipt (ADR) unit.

Advanced semiconductor technologies, defined as 7-nanometre and more advanced technologies, accounted for 79 per cent of TSMC's total wafer revenue in the third quarter.

The company also shared that among individual technologies, 3-nanometre chips accounted for 33 per cent of total wafer revenue, followed by 5-nanometre chips at 28 per cent. The 7-nanometre technology contributed 10 per cent, while 2-nanometre chips accounted for 8 per cent.

The company said its third-quarter financial results were prepared in accordance with Taiwan's International Financial Reporting Standards (TIFRS) on a consolidated basis.

Founded in 1987, TSMC pioneered the dedicated semiconductor manufacturing model and has remained the world's leading dedicated semiconductor foundry.

The company works with customers and partners across Asia, Europe and North America, providing advanced chip manufacturing technologies and design solutions for the global semiconductor industry. (ANI)

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