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Home / Business / TSMC ranks 82nd in Fortune Global 500 for first time

TSMC ranks 82nd in Fortune Global 500 for first time

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ANI
Updated At : 10:58 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Taipei [Taiwan], July 30 (ANI): Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has entered the top 100 of the Fortune Global 500 for the first time, climbing 44 places to rank 82nd in this year's list of the world's largest companies by revenue, according to a news report by Focus Taiwan.

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The report, citing the latest Fortune Global 500 rankings published by New York-based Fortune magazine, said TSMC reported revenue of USD 122.26 billion, helping it secure a place among the top 100 companies for the first time.

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According to the report, TSMC's entry into the top 100 underscores how rising demand for advanced semiconductor chips is reshaping the scale and influence of companies in Asia and around the world.

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The report also highlighted the strong performance of Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp., which climbed 298 places to rank 198th on this year's list. With revenue of USD 70.18 billion, Wistron recorded the biggest jump among all companies featured in the 2026 Fortune Global 500 rankings.

Besides TSMC and Wistron, several other Taiwanese companies also featured in this year's list. These include Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., better known as Foxconn, Quanta Computer Inc., Pegatron Corp., and WT Microelectronics Co., according to the report.

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The report further added that Amazon topped this year's Fortune Global 500 rankings, replacing Walmart, which slipped to second place after holding the top position for 12 consecutive years.

Among other major technology companies, Apple ranked sixth, while Nvidia was placed 28th in this year's rankings, the report added.

The Fortune Global 500 is an annual ranking of the world's 500 largest companies based on revenue. According to Focus Taiwan, this year's rankings reflected the growing presence of technology and semiconductor companies among the world's biggest businesses by revenue. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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