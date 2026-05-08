TSMC reports April revenue of USD 13.05 billion, marking 17.5% YoY growth

Taipei [Taiwan], May 8 (ANI): Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) today announced that its net revenue for April 2026 reached approximately NT$410.73 billion (approx. USD 13.05 billion). This figure represents an increase of 17.5 per cent compared to April 2025, according to the latest data released by the firm.

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While the year-on-year figures showed a significant double-digit rise, the revenue for April 2026 saw a decrease of 1.1 per cent Month-on Month (MoM) from March 2026.

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Despite the monthly decrease, the year-over-year (YoY) comparison for the month remained positive as April 2025 had recorded NT$349.57 billion (approx. USD 11.1 billion).

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The company's consolidated revenue for the first four months of the year continued to track ahead of the previous year's performance. TSMC noted that the revenue for January through April 2026 totaled NT$1,544.83 billion (approx. USD 49.1 billion), an increase of 29.9 per cent compared to the same period in 2025 that recorded NT$1,188.82 billion (approx. USD 37.8 billion).

Earlier, in its March revenue report, TSMC detailed that its consolidated revenue for that month was approximately NT$415.19 billion (approx. USD 13.2 billion). This particular reporting period saw a 30.7 per cent increase from February 2026 and a 45.2 per cent increase from March 2025.

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The company report stated that the revenue for January through March 2026 totaled NT$1,134.10 billion (approx. USD 36.0 billion), an increase of 35.1 per cent compared to the same period in 2025.

The consolidated reports provide a breakdown of the revenue stream, noting that for the month of March 2025, the revenue stood at NT$285.96 billion (approx. USD 9.1 billion). By comparison, the January to March 2025 period saw total revenues of NT$839.25 billion (approx. USD 26.7 billion). (ANI)

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