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Home / Business / TSMC rides AI wave to net nearly 70% of global foundry market in 2025

TSMC rides AI wave to net nearly 70% of global foundry market in 2025

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ANI
Updated At : 01:35 PM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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Taipei [Taiwan], March 14 (ANI): Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) saw its share of the global foundry market rise to almost 70 per cent in 2025 amid booming demand for artificial intelligence.

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Focus Taiwan, quoting the market information advisory firm TrendForce Corp, said that the contract chipmaker posted USD 122.54 billion in sales, up 36.1 per cent from a year earlier, accounting for 69.9 per cent of the global market. Its share was up from 64.4 per cent in 2024."

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TSMC's closest rival, Samsung Electronics, was a distant second, posting USD 12.63 billion in sales, down 3.9 per cent from a year earlier, for a 7.2 per cent share of the global market.

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"In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, TSMC's share of the global foundry market stood at 70.4 per cent, down from 71.0 per cent in the third quarter, while its sales rose 2.0 per cent from a quarter earlier to USD 33.72 billion," Focus Taiwan report highlighted.

Although TSMC's shipments in the October to December period fell slightly from a quarter earlier, strong demand for its 3-nanometer process pushed average selling prices higher, boosting revenue, the TrendForce said in the Focus Taiwan report.

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The global foundry market's 10 largest firms generated USD 169.47 billion in combined sales in 2025, up 26.3 per cent from a year earlier.

"China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) ranked third with USD 9.33 billion in sales, or a 5.32 per cent market share, ahead of Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp with USD 7.63 billion, or 4.35 per cent, and US-based GlobalFoundries with USD 6.79 billion, or 3.87 per cent," the report noted.

Huahong Group of China came in sixth with USD 4.50 billion, or 2.6 per cent, followed by Israel's Tower Semiconductor Ltd (USD 1.57 billion, 0.89 per cent), Taiwan's Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (USD 1.56 billion, 0.89 per cent), China's NexChip Co (USD 1.51 billion, 0.86 per cent), and Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (USD 1.40 billion, 0.80 per cent), the report concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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