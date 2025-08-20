TSMC secures USD 2.23 billion in global subsidies in first half of 2025

Taipei [Taiwan], August 20 (ANI): Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has received USD 2.23 billion (NTD 67.13 billion) in subsidies from the governments of the United States, Germany, Japan and China during the first half of 2025, according to a Focus Taiwan report.

As per the report, financial data compiled by the world's largest contract chipmaker showed that USD 1.17 billion (NTD 35.15 billion) in aid was granted in the first quarter of this year, followed by USD 1.06 billion (NTD 31.98 billion) in the second. These subsidies, combined with USD 2.49 billion (NTD 75.16 billion) received in 2024, pushed the total aid from the four governments to USD 4.7 billion (NTD 142.29 billion) over the past 18 months.

TSMC stated that the funds were allocated for property purchases, equipment, factory construction, and operational expenses to support its global expansion strategy. The subsidies were tied to agreements signed by TSMC's subsidiaries with local governments where the company has invested.

In the United States, TSMC Arizona Corp. is building three advanced semiconductor plants worth USD 65 billion. The first fab began mass production in late 2024 using 4-nanometer technology. Construction of the second fab has been completed, with commercial production using the 3-nanometer process expected soon. Work has also started on a third facility, which will adopt 2-nanometer and A16 process technologies.

TSMC has pledged to invest an additional USD 100 billion in the coming years to build further fabs, assembly plants, and a research and development center in Arizona.

In Japan, TSMC's joint venture, Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, Inc. (JASM), launched mass production at its first fab in Kumamoto at the end of 2024. Plans for a second fab are underway, though local infrastructure development has slowed progress amid resident concerns over traffic congestion.

In Germany, European Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (ESMC) began construction of a new facility in Dresden in August 2024. The site, which is scheduled for completion in 2027, will focus on supplying Europe's auto industry and industrial sector.

"The current work in Dresden is centered on infrastructure such as constructing a water recycling system and building gas and chemical supply systems for future production," the report quoted Christian Koitzsch, president of ESMC.

Meanwhile, in China, TSMC continues operations at its 12-inch wafer fab in Nanjing under agreements signed with local authorities.

The company noted that it must adhere to construction timelines and other conditions outlined in its agreements to qualify for the subsidies. (ANI)

