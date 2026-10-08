TSMC September revenue surges 54.6% YoY to USD 16.07 billion, slips marginally month-on-month

Taipei [Taiwan], October 8 (ANI): Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) reported a 54.6 per cent year-on-year surge in its consolidated revenue for September 2026 to NT$511.86 billion (approximately USD 16.07 billion), despite a marginal 0.6 per cent decline from the previous month.

TSMC's consolidated revenue for September 2026 stood at approximately NT$511.86 billion (USD 16.07 billion), registering a 54.6 per cent increase from the same month last year, despite a marginal decline of 0.6 per cent from August 2026, as per the company release.

Advertisement

“On a consolidated basis, revenue for September 2026 was approximately NT$511.86 billion, a decrease of 0.6 per cent from August 2026 and an increase of 54.6 per cent from September 2025,” it said.

Advertisement

For the January–September 2026 period, the company's cumulative revenue rose 41.1 per cent year-on-year to NT$3,898.73 billion (approximately USD 122.42 billion).

“Revenue for January through September 2026 totalled NT$3,898.73 billion, an increase of 41.1 percent compared to the same period in 2025.”

Advertisement

Separately, on Tesla and TSMC proposed a Terafab chip-making facility in Texas, US, Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) could sublease a portion of the proposed Texas Terafab chip-making facility, while his companies would retain control over its construction and operations.

Responding to a post on X, Musk clarified that the facility would be built and operated by his companies.

“No, we will build and run the fab. Let there be ZERO doubt about that. Maybe TSMC subleases part of the Terafab if they want, but nothing more than that,” Musk said.

These comments came after TSMC Chairman and CEO CC Wei said the Taiwanese chipmaker was in discussions over a potential role in the Texas project. Wei had indicated that the talks were still at an early stage. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)