Taipei [Taiwan], September 10 (ANI): Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) further strengthened its dominance in the global pure-play wafer foundry market, with its market share rising to a record 72.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, Focus Taiwan reported, citing market information advisory firm TrendForce Corp.

According to the report cited by Focus Taiwan, TSMC's sales during the April-June quarter stood at about USD 40.20 billion, up 12.1 per cent from the previous quarter. Its market share increased marginally from 72.3 per cent in the January-March period.

Advertisement

TSMC benefited from strong demand linked to the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) boom, with its advanced 3- and 5-nanometre production capacity fully utilised to meet demand for AI servers. Apple Inc.'s inventory buildup ahead of the launch of its new iPhones also supported TSMC's sales, the report said.

Advertisement

In the second quarter, TSMC also recorded higher shipments and average selling prices, further strengthening its position in the global foundry market, according to the report.

South Korea's Samsung Electronics ranked second with a 5.9 per cent market share, down from 6.5 per cent in the first quarter. Its sales, however, rose 1.8 per cent sequentially to USD 3.26 billion, supported by new advanced-process orders, including HBM base dies.

Advertisement

China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC) ranked third, with its market share rising to 5.4 per cent from 5.1 per cent. Its sales increased 20 per cent quarter-on-quarter to about USD 3.01 billion, narrowing the gap with Samsung.

Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp. held a 3.9 per cent share with sales of USD 2.18 billion, while US-based GlobalFoundries had a 3.2 per cent share and sales of USD 1.79 billion.

The top contract chipmakers recorded combined sales of USD 53.49 billion in the second quarter, up 11.5 per cent from a year earlier, as AI development boosted demand for high-end chips, the report said.

Demand for power management solutions and consumer electronics, including TVs, PCs and notebooks, also supported shipments of mature chips during the quarter.

The top 10 contract chipmakers accounted for 96.5 per cent of total market sales in the second quarter, the report said.

Looking ahead, TrendForce expects the global pure-play wafer foundry market to grow as demand from consumer IC designers strengthens while AI demand remains firm. The third-quarter smartphone peak season is also expected to provide additional support to contract chipmakers, it said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)