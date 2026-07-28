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Home / Business / TSMC's Japan fab evacuates staff after strong earthquake

TSMC's Japan fab evacuates staff after strong earthquake

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ANI
Updated At : 08:38 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Taipei [Taiwan], July 28 (ANI): Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc. (JASM), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s (TSMC) subsidiary in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, evacuated employees after a powerful earthquake struck the region Tuesday afternoon, according to the company, as per a report in Focus Taiwan.

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In a statement, TSMC said the evacuation was carried out in accordance with its emergency response procedures after the quake met its evacuation criteria, adding that ensuring employee safety was its top priority, according to Focus Taiwan's report.

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All personnel inside and outside the facility were evacuated and were being accounted for, the company said.

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The magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck at 4:27 p.m. local time and registered a maximum intensity of 7 on Japan's seismic intensity scale, according to Japan Broadcasting Corp, NHK.

Kikuyo Town, where the JASM fabrication plant is located, recorded a seismic intensity of upper 5, NHK reported.

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Authorities were assessing the impact of the earthquake, while the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for affected coastal areas, according to the broadcaster.

President Lai Ching-te expressed his condolences in a Japanese-language post on X on behalf of the people of Taiwan, saying he was praying for the safety of those affected.

Lai added that Taiwan and Japan are true friends who have stood by each other through difficult times, and said Taiwan stands ready to assist if needed. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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