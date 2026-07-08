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Home / Business / 'Tu Race Laga': TVS Apache unveils new campaign to mark 7-million customer milestone

'Tu Race Laga': TVS Apache unveils new campaign to mark 7-million customer milestone

National Award-winning filmmaker Ram Madhvani directs campaign film as company showcases Apache's 20-year evolution and 44 years of TVS Racing

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Yuvraj Kaushal
Tribune News Service
Mumbai, Updated At : 12:49 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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A special gallery showcased the evolution of the TVS Apache, featuring every model launched since the brand's debut in 2005, including the latest Apache RTX. (Photo by the writer)
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TVS Motor Company on Monday unveiled its new campaign film, 'Tu Race Laga', as it marked the 7-million global customer milestone for its Apache brand at an event here.

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The campaign film opened with the sound of motorcycle engines, racing-inspired visuals and the message ‘Tu Race Laga’, setting the tone for the event.

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Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ram Madhvani, the four-minute film depicts the connection between racetrack-inspired performance and everyday riding, featuring a race between the Apache RR and Apache RTR motorcycles.

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“I learnt a new word when I was making this film. It’s ‘organoleptic’, which I had to look up. Even now, I don’t actually know its meaning but I know its feeling and it is when you get on a motorcycle and your entire senses are at full 100 per cent,” said Madhvani.

Referring to the campaign slogan ‘Tu Race Laga’, Madhvani, director of the film ‘Neerja’, said it was meant to go beyond motorcycling and racing.

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Meanwhile, the company also recognised its 7 millionth customer from Mumbai by presenting a ceremonial key for an Apache RR during the event. It also showcased 20 years of ‘Apache Evolution’ alongside 44 years of TVS Racing, which began in 1982.

A special gallery offered a hands-on experience, showcasing every Apache model launched since the brand’s debut in 2005, including the latest Apache RTX, introduced in 2025.

TVS Motor Company President, India 2W Business, Gaurav Gupta (left), and Head Business – Premium, Vimal Sumbly (right), present a ceremonial key to the brand's 7 millionth Apache customer during an event in Mumbai.

TVS Motor Company President, India 2W Business, Gaurav Gupta (left), and Head Business – Premium, Vimal Sumbly (right), present a ceremonial key to the brand's 7 millionth Apache customer during an event in Mumbai.

Speaking at the event, Gaurav Gupta, president, India 2W Business, TVS Motor Company, said the TVS Apache had crossed the 7-million customer mark globally and expanded its presence to 90 countries.

“Made in India and exported across the world, that is what brand Apache has lived up to. The brand has built a community of more than 500,000 registered riders through curated rides, track experiences and brand-led engagements,” he said.

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said the film, rooted in Apache's ‘Track to Road’ philosophy, highlights how technologies developed through the company's racing programme are translated into its production motorcycles.

He said that TVS has democratised racing in India since 1982. “In 2016, TVS was the first to make factory women’s racing team, while in 2025 we are the first brand to supply motorcycles and engines to the racing team,” Sumbly added.

“We have trained more than 4,000 racers at the TVS racing academy. Our teams have been building motorcycles for a new generation of racers,” he said, adding that there’s a saying in TVS: “We race on Sundays and we sell on Mondays.”

The TVS Apache portfolio currently spans street/naked, supersport and adventure rally tourer motorcycle segments, with engine capacities ranging from 160cc to 310cc.

(The writer was invited by TVS Motor Company to attend the event in Mumbai.)

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