Tulas University Granted State Private University Status, Embarks on a New Era of AI-Integrated Higher Education

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Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 21: Tulas University, Dehradun, has been granted State Private University status, marking a significant milestone in its academic journey. The recognition reinforces the institution's commitment to expanding quality higher education and positions it for its next phase of growth as a multidisciplinary university. The new status provides the university with greater academic autonomy to introduce new programmes and specialisations, strengthen research initiatives, foster industry collaborations, and respond more effectively to the evolving needs of higher education. It also enables the institution to design future-ready curricula aligned with emerging technologies and global industry requirements, creating enhanced learning opportunities for students.

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Sharing his vision for the university, Mr. Raunak Jain, Senior Vice President, Tulas Group, said: "The transition to a university is more than an institutional achievement; it is a commitment to building a future-ready learning ecosystem. Our vision is to create an AI-integrated university where innovation, research, entrepreneurship and industry collaboration become part of every student's academic journey. Guided by our belief of 'Where Bharat Innovates,' we aspire to nurture graduates who are prepared to lead in an increasingly technology-driven world."

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Building on this vision, Tulas University has steadily evolved into one of Uttarakhand's emerging multidisciplinary institutions.

Established in 2006 under the Rishabh Educational Trust, the university today is recognised with NAAC A+ accreditation (3.34/4) and has nurtured a vibrant academic ecosystem comprising over 7,000 alumni, 2,000+ research publications, 30+ patents, and a Government-approved Technology Business Incubator Foundation. With students from more than 25 states and a growing network of academic and industry collaborations, Tulas has built a strong foundation for its next phase of growth.

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The university has established academic collaborations with premier institutions, including IITs and IIMs, conducted more than 700 campus placement drives, developed 25+ industry partnerships, and nurtured 20+ registered startups through its incubation ecosystem. Building on its new recognition, these collaborations are expected to deepen further, creating greater opportunities for students in academics, research, innovation and career development.

Spread across a 22-acre residential campus in Dehradun, Tulas University offers modern academic infrastructure, innovation laboratories, sports facilities, NCC and NSS units, student clubs and wellness initiatives that contribute to a holistic learning environment.

As part of its next phase of growth, the university is building an AI-integrated ecosystem that extends far beyond academic programmes. Its vision is to embed Artificial Intelligence across every discipline, ensuring that students from engineering, management, law, journalism, pharmacy, agriculture and computer applications develop AI literacy alongside their core specialisations.

The university also plans to strengthen AI-assisted research, establish industry-supported AI innovation labs, introduce faculty upskilling programmes in Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies, and leverage AI-enabled campus operations to enhance teaching, learning, administration and student services. These initiatives will be complemented by interdisciplinary learning, innovation-driven projects, entrepreneurship support and stronger industry engagement, equipping students with the knowledge, skills and adaptability needed in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

Looking ahead, the university also plans to introduce new academic schools, specialised programmes, advanced research centres, innovation hubs, global academic collaborations and industry-certified learning opportunities. Together, these initiatives aim to provide students with greater experiential learning, enhanced employability and increased exposure to emerging technologies and entrepreneurial ecosystems.

As India continues to embrace AI-driven and industry-integrated higher education, Tulas University is committed to building an ecosystem where innovation, technology and collaborative learning converge. Inspired by its philosophy, "Where Bharat Innovates," the university seeks to empower students with the knowledge, skills and entrepreneurial mindset required to contribute meaningfully to India's growth while preparing them to succeed in an increasingly interconnected global landscape.

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