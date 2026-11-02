Tumakuru Hosts Cultural World Record as 1,571 Students Earn Indian Book of Records Recognition

VMPL

Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], November 2: A gathering of 1,571 students from across Karnataka transformed Mahatma Gandhi Stadium into a celebration of cultural unity on October 18, 2026, as Kalaalaya Cultural and Charitable Trust accomplished a world record certified by Indian Book of Records, through a performance combining multiple dance forms and vocal music within a human formation outlining the Karnataka map.

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The performance by 1,571 participants lasted 5 minutes and 13 seconds and featured 10 dance forms performed simultaneously—Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Yakshagana, Peacock Dance, Parda Aata, Kamsaale, Nandikolu, Kathak, Mohiniyattam and Freestyle Dance—followed by vocal music. Combining artistic expression with collective coordination, the participants formed the outline of the Karnataka map, giving the achievement a distinctive connection to the state and its cultural identity.

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The achievement was certified by Indian Book of Records under the title, “Maximum Participants Performing Multiple Dance Forms and Vocal Music Consecutively in a Human Formation of a Map Outline at a Single Location.” The record recognised the participation of 1,571 performers in the collective presentation.

The event placed students at the centre of an ambitious cultural undertaking. Representing different parts of Karnataka, they came together for a shared performance that required attention to movement, musical progression and formation. The presentation connected individual participation with a larger visual expression of belonging, demonstrating how the performing arts can bring young people together across geographical boundaries.

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Subha Kalyan, I.A.S., Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Tumakuru, Government of Karnataka, stated that the initiative demonstrated the value of encouraging students to participate in cultural activities that build cooperation and confidence. She observed that bringing young performers together through a representation of Karnataka offered a meaningful opportunity to celebrate the state’s identity while nurturing respect for its artistic traditions.

She further emphasised that such collective initiatives could help students appreciate the importance of discipline, shared responsibility and working towards a common goal. The achievement, she noted, highlighted the contribution that cultural organisations can make by creating platforms for student participation and artistic expression.

Gangadharaiah Parameshwara, Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka, appreciated the students and Kalaalaya Cultural and Charitable Trust for bringing Karnataka’s cultural spirit into a unified presentation. He commended the concept of combining dance and vocal music within the outline of the state’s map, describing the initiative as a meaningful celebration of unity through the arts.

He also appreciated the involvement of students from across Karnataka, noting that opportunities of this nature encourage young people to take pride in their cultural roots. The collective accomplishment, he observed, reflected the potential of students to contribute to initiatives that celebrate Karnataka and strengthen a sense of togetherness.

Dr. Pooja Ranjith Kumar, Founder Director, Kalaalaya Cultural and Charitable Trust, stated that the initiative was conceived to bring students together through a common artistic purpose while celebrating Karnataka’s cultural identity. She explained that the map outline served as the central visual element, connecting the different dance forms and vocal music within one collective presentation.

She said the achievement belonged to every participating student whose contribution helped complete the larger formation. Presenting 10 dance forms consecutively within five minutes and 13 seconds required a shared understanding of the performance, she noted, adding that the experience encouraged participants to recognise the importance of both individual commitment and collective effort.

P. Jeganathan, Senior Records Manager and Former Associate Editor, Indian Book of Records, stated that the achievement brought together participant strength, consecutive artistic presentations and a clearly defined human formation. He noted that the combination of dance and vocal music within the Karnataka map outline gave the record its particular character.

He appreciated the participants for contributing to a presentation in which the overall result depended on coordinated participation. He stated that the certification by Indian Book of Records acknowledged the accomplishment under the specified record title and recognised the collective achievement of the 1,571 participants.

Beyond the numerical milestone, the event presented a visual expression of Karnataka through its young performers. The consecutive presentation of different dance forms, supported by vocal music, connected the record attempt with a broader celebration of artistic participation and cultural belonging.

For Kalaalaya Cultural and Charitable Trust, the accomplishment marked a significant moment in bringing students together on a common platform. For the participants, it offered the experience of contributing to a certified world record while representing their state through performance.

The Karnataka map formation remained the defining image of the occasion: 1,571 students contributing to one shared outline, with dance and music giving movement and expression to a collective celebration of Karnataka and the cultural bonds connecting students across the state.

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