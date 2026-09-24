Türkiye, Bangladesh to buy 111 Boeing aircraft, with options for 50 more: US President Donald Trump

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): In a major boost to US exports and American manufacturing jobs, Türkiye and Bangladesh have announced purchases of 111 Boeing aircraft, with options for another 50 planes, US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the aircraft purchases followed support from US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and the Department of Commerce.

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“BIG DAY FOR BOEING AND AMERICAN MANUFACTURING! Today, Türkiye and Bangladesh announced purchases totaling 111 Boeing Airplanes—with options for 50 more—following support from Howard Lutnick and the Department of Commerce,” the post read.

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Highlighting the economic impact of the purchases, Trump said the deals were worth tens of billions of dollars and would boost US exports while supporting tens of thousands of American jobs.

“TENS of BILLIONS of Dollars in Sales, and huge U.S. Exports, supporting tens of thousands of American Jobs across our Country.”

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https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/117323148147220269

The US President further said the market is recognising that companies can become stronger by manufacturing in the United States, exporting American-made products and supporting domestic workers.

“The Market is recognizing what Boeing and I have known all along: When you BUILD IN AMERICA, EXPORT FROM AMERICA, and SUPPORT AMERICAN WORKERS, you make your Company stronger. Congratulations to Boeing, and its incredible workforce!,” the post read.

The announcement came after Boeing and Biman Bangladesh Airlines confirmed the Bangladeshi flag carrier had placed an order for 11 additional Boeing aircraft, taking its planned Boeing orders to 25 jets, as per a Reuters report.

“Bangladesh will buy a further 11 ​aircraft from Boeing, officials said on Wednesday, ‌expanding national carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines' planned orders to 25 jets as Dhaka seeks closer trade ties with the US amid ​concerns over tariffs on its exports,” the report stated.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent Christensen also confirmed the purchase in a Facebook post, describing it as another “win-win” for US-Bangladesh relations.

Earlier in April, the two sides signed a USD 3.7 billion deal for 14 Boeing aircraft, including 10 Dreamliners and four 737 MAX 8 jets, with deliveries scheduled between 2031 and 2035, it noted. (ANI)

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