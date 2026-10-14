Turn Your Creativity into a Career: IMS Design & Innovation Academy Opens Admissions for Five Undergraduate Design Programmes

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14: For students who dream of designing the next fashion collection, creating compelling visual identities, transforming interior spaces or crafting luxury products, the journey towards a creative career can begin at IMS Design & Innovation Academy (IMS DIA). The Noida-based institute has opened admissions for its undergraduate design programmes, inviting aspiring designers to transform their creative interests into professional skills through industry-led education, practical experience and expert mentorship.

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IMS DIA is inviting applications for its four-year Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programmes in Fashion Design, Communication Design, Interior Design and Luxury Product Design, alongside its three-year Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) programme in Jewellery Design. Each programme offers students the opportunity to pursue their individual interests while building a foundation in design thinking, craftsmanship and contemporary creative practices.

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For students passionate about fashion and personal expression, the B.Des in Fashion Design provides an opportunity to explore contemporary fashion, craftsmanship and the creative process behind developing distinctive designs. Those drawn to branding, visual communication and digital creativity can opt for the B.Des in Communication Design, which focuses on visual storytelling, typography, branding and digital design. The B.Des in Interior Design is suited to students interested in reimagining spaces through design thinking, craftsmanship and contemporary interior practices.

Students aspiring to enter the premium and luxury design segment can explore the B.Des in Luxury Product Design, which combines creativity, craftsmanship and innovation to develop an understanding of luxury product creation. For those fascinated by jewellery, gemstones and intricate craftsmanship, the three-year B.Sc in Jewellery Design offers an opportunity to study jewellery design, digital craftsmanship, gemstones and luxury merchandising.

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What distinguishes the learning experience at IMS DIA is its emphasis on applying creative knowledge beyond the classroom. Through live industry projects, internships and mentorship from experienced professionals, students are encouraged to experiment with ideas, explore different design approaches and gain practical exposure to their chosen disciplines. The institute also places importance on portfolio development, enabling students to create a body of work that reflects their individual creativity, technical abilities and design perspectives.

Mr. Chirag Gupta, Vice President, IMS Design & Innovation Academy (IMS DIA), said, “Every student who chooses design brings a unique perspective, and we believe that individuality should be encouraged from the very beginning. Whether someone dreams of becoming a fashion designer, creating memorable brand identities, designing beautiful spaces or working with luxury products and jewellery, the right education can help turn that ambition into a meaningful career. At IMS DIA, we want students to do more than earn a degree. We want them to explore their ideas, experiment without hesitation, learn directly from industry professionals and graduate with the confidence to make their mark in the creative world. We invite young aspiring designers to take that first step towards building a future around what they truly love doing.”

With over 20 years of excellence, IMS DIA offers a learning environment built around creative exploration, collaboration and industry immersion. Its approach combines practical learning with opportunities for mentorship and portfolio development, allowing students to strengthen their abilities while discovering potential professional pathways. The institute also offers merit-based scholarships to recognise exceptional creative talent, providing an additional opportunity for deserving applicants.

For students considering a future in the creative industries, these undergraduate programmes provide an opportunity to begin building the knowledge, experience and creative portfolio required to pursue their ambitions. Whether their interests lie in fashion, branding, interiors, luxury products or jewellery, IMS DIA encourages applicants to choose a discipline that reflects their passion and take the first step towards developing it into a career.

IMS DIA is now accepting applications for its four-year B.Des programmes in Fashion Design, Communication Design, Interior Design and Luxury Product Design, and its three-year B.Sc programme in Jewellery Design. Interested candidates can apply online at https://apply.imsdia.in/

About IMS Design & Innovation Academy (IMS DIA)

IMS Design & Innovation Academy (IMS DIA) is a design-focused institution committed to developing creative professionals through experiential learning, industry exposure and innovation-led education. With over 20 years of excellence, the institute offers undergraduate programmes across fashion, communication, interior, luxury product and jewellery design. Through live projects, expert mentorship, internships and portfolio-driven education, IMS DIA aims to nurture creativity, craftsmanship and practical design capabilities among aspiring professionals. The institute also offers merit-based scholarships to recognise creative talent. For more information, please visit https://www.imsdia.in/.

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