Turning Taste into a Scalable Business: BBQ Company is now in Sector 71, Gurgaon

New Delhi [India], July 14: In a bustling corner of Gurgaon, where high-rises meet heart-warming hospitality, Yogesh stands tall as a fresh face of India's growing quick-service restaurant (QSR) revolution. But behind every plate of perfectly grilled barbecue and every steamer full of juicy momos lies a journey built not just on flavors--but on grit, gut, and guts.

The Man Before the Momo:

Before he ventured into the flavors of food, Yogesh was immersed in a very different world: materials, construction, and finance. His business life revolved around numbers, logistics, and cement. Yet, beneath that exterior beat the heart of a passionate foodie. Known for his friendly nature, Yogesh is the kind of person who builds lasting relationships--many of his closest friends today are those he's known since his early days.

When the Hunger Became a Calling :

As a food lover, Yogesh often dreamed of owning a food outlet--not just for profits but to serve something personal to the community. This wasn't just a dream of recipes; it was a vision of running a business where every dish would reflect his identity.

That calling grew stronger three years ago when he took the plunge into the food business with Baozi Momos. What began as a modest venture soon turned into something bigger. "It never felt like a franchise--it felt like family," Yogesh often says about Baozi, where he absorbed everything he could about the business: supply chains, customer behavior, pricing strategies, and taste preferences.

Today, Baozi is more than a momo brand; it's Yogesh's testing ground, classroom, and badge of honor.

The Leap Into BBQ:

Once confident in his learnings, Yogesh looked for the next big move. This time, it wasn't about small steps--it was about fire and flavor. After vetting several options, he chose BBQ Company in Gurgaon Sector 71, a larger-format restaurant offering Indian grilled delicacies, global fusion starters, and affordable buffets.

While many big brands demanded high investments and retained centralized control, Yogesh found in BBQ Company the perfect balance--brand strength with operational freedom. "They're supportive, yet they let me run the show. That matters," he says. It wasn't long before he secured master franchise rights and set his sights on expansion.

Research, Reinvention, and the Roadmap:

Yogesh's approach to food entrepreneurship is far from impulsive. From his first day, he made it a point to visit competitor outlets, observe customer behavior, and decode what works in different neighborhoods. "Customer behavior isn't universal. It changes with locality, mood, and even time of day," he shares.

His insights helped him make key decisions: whether to offer buffet vs. a la carte, what pricing strategy to follow, and how to train his staff for a high-volume operation.

Personal Touch: Food with a Future:

What sets Yogesh apart is not just the business acumen--it's the human touch. He speaks often about opening a franchise and gifting it to his father post-retirement as a symbol of gratitude. He doesn't believe in shortcuts, but he strongly believes in symbols, legacies, and building for the long run.

He also works side by side with his brother, creating a formidable duo where trust and vision fuel growth.

The First Win: Baozi's Breakthrough:

Every entrepreneur remembers their first moment of validation. For Yogesh, it was the initial success of Baozi Momos. When customers kept coming back for more--and complimented the quality and innovation--he realized, "Ab nahi rukna" (Now, there's no stopping).

Risks, Rewards, and Reality:

Business isn't just about highs. Yogesh candidly acknowledges the emotional and financial risks involved. "If you're financially sound, you can handle emotional setbacks too," he says. He knows that the food industry is cutthroat, unforgiving at times--but also thrilling. He doesn't just tolerate risk; he respects it.

Values on a Platter: Quality, Consistency, Passion:

Whether it's the central kitchen model of Baozi ensuring consistent momo quality, or the high-standard chefs at BBQ Company maintaining food excellence, Yogesh believes great food isn't a one-time act--it's a daily commitment.

"No compromises. We don't serve food we wouldn't eat ourselves," he says. That standard has become his restaurant culture.

Personal Sacrifices: Time, Comfort, and Career Security:

Stepping into the food industry meant giving up stability and time. Yogesh had to sacrifice evenings with family, weekends off, and the comfort of a settled job in construction and finance. He traded comfort for chaos--and never looked back.

"It's hard. But passion gives it meaning," he says.

The Bigger Dream: A Multi-Vertical Food Empire:

What's next? Yogesh doesn't just want to own a few outlets--he wants to build a diverse food ecosystem. From QSRs like Baozi, to buffet formats like BBQ, and future ventures in sweets, snacks, and even apparel, he's creating a lifestyle empire.

His vision is not just profitability--it's accessibility. He wants every customer, regardless of budget or taste preference, to find something in his network. Whether it's momos, kebabs, or mithai--he aims to be on everyone's plate.

A Leader in the Making:

In a landscape where many chase trends, Yogesh is doing something different: he's building foundations. With humility, hustle, and heart, he's not just growing brands--he's growing experiences.

As he expands, his story is beginning to inspire others: young entrepreneurs who want to enter the F&B sector but are unsure where to begin. Yogesh proves that you don't need a hotel management degree or a celebrity chef's background. What you need is courage, curiosity, and customer-first thinking.

Final Bite:

From a background in construction and finance to building a budding food empire, Yogesh has come a long way. His story is not one of overnight success, but of calculated leaps and heartfelt labor. Whether it's a sizzling grill at BBQ Company or a steamer at Baozi Momos, every corner of his business echoes his journey.

And as Yogesh says, "This is just the beginning. The plate is big--and there's room for more." Because he didn't just serve food. He served a dream on every plate.

Connect for more details: 92050 59335

A1-A3, 2nd Floor, Whiteland Corporation, Sector 71, Gurgaon

