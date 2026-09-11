Tusker Kitchens expands Bengaluru presence with new modular kitchen showroom in Sarjapur

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 11: Tusker Kitchens, one of India’s pioneering brands in stainless steel modular kitchens and steel-based living solutions, has expanded its Bengaluru footprint with the opening of its new Modular Kitchen Showroom in Sarjapur.

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Located in Dommasandra, near Sarjapur Road, the new Tusker Kitchens Sarjapur Experience Centre offers homeowners, architects and interior designers a hands-on experience of the brand’s kitchens, wardrobes and vanities in steel.

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The launch featured a traditional lamp-lighting and ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by guided showroom walkthroughs showcasing Tusker’s latest kitchen layouts, finishes, storage solutions and material innovations.

A New Modular Kitchen Store in Sarjapur

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The new Modular Kitchen Store in Sarjapur allows customers to explore different kitchen configurations, finishes and functional solutions designed for modern Indian homes.

For homeowners searching for a Modular Kitchen Showroom Near Sarjapur Road, the Experience Centre also offers personalised design consultations, space planning and material guidance.

Stainless Steel Modular Kitchen in Sarjapur

Tusker kitchens are built using SS 304 Food-Grade Stainless Steel, designed to deliver durability, hygiene and long-term performance.

Customers visiting Tusker Kitchens Sarjapur can explore a Stainless Steel Modular Kitchen in Sarjapur designed to address common concerns associated with conventional kitchen materials.

Key benefits include:

- 25-Year Written Guarantee*

- High Durability

- Hygienic & Easy to Clean

- Termite & Pest Resistant

- Water Resistant

- Fire Resistant

- Low Maintenance

- Long-Term Structural Strength

- Lifetime Value

- Value for Money

These features make stainless steel particularly suitable for Indian cooking environments, where heat, moisture and intensive daily use can affect conventional materials.

Beyond kitchens, the showroom also showcases steel wardrobes and contemporary vanities, offering customers a wide range of colours, textures and finishes.

Speaking on the expansion, Mr. V. V. Prasad Chatran, Founder & Visionary, Tusker Kitchens – Prasara Innotech Pvt. Ltd., said:

“Namaskara! Sarjapur is a fast-growing market, and we’re excited to bring Tusker Kitchens closer to homeowners in this region. Our stainless steel kitchens, wardrobes and vanities are designed to offer greater durability, strength and long-term value without compromising on aesthetics. I invite everyone planning their interiors in and around Sarjapur to visit our Experience Centre and see the difference for themselves. ”

Strengthening Tusker’s Retail Presence

With an established presence across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Udupi, Tusker Kitchens is continuing to strengthen its direct-to-consumer and B2B network.

The brand plans to expand to more than 20 stores across India over the next two years, supported by its Bengaluru-based manufacturing operations and growing partnerships with architects, interior designers, developers and residential projects.

Tusker also offers a written guarantee of up to 25 years on selected stainless-steel kitchen systems, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

About Tusker Kitchens

Tusker Kitchens – Prasara Innotech Pvt. Ltd. specialises in stainless steel modular kitchens, steel wardrobes and vanities designed for modern Indian homes.

Using SS 304 Food-Grade Stainless Steel, Tusker creates modular solutions focused on durability, hygiene, water resistance, fire resistance, termite resistance and low-maintenance living.

For customers looking for a Modular Kitchen Showroom in Sarjapur, Modular Kitchen Store in Sarjapur, Modular Kitchen Showroom Near Sarjapur Road, or a Stainless Steel Modular Kitchen in Sarjapur, Tusker Kitchens Sarjapur offers complete design consultation and customised modular solutions.

BUILT IN STEEL. BUILT TO LAST.

TUSKER KITCHENS SARJAPUR EXPERIENCE CENTRE

Tusker Kitchens Sarjapur

2nd Floor, PSI Plaza, Opp. ICICI Bank, Beside Swastik Hospital,

Dommasandra, Thigala Chowdadenahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka – 562125

Website: www.tuskerkitchens.in

Phone: +91 93640 92919

MEDIA CONTACT

Tusker Kitchens

Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru

Phone: +91 99807 55741

Email: info@tuskerkitchens.in

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