TUTK Helps Indian Security Customers Achieve STQC Cybersecurity Certification

Secure P2P Connectivity, Cloud Governance, and Flexible Deployment Support Compliance and Market Expansion in India TAIPEI and NEW DELHI, India, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TUTK, a global cloud platform and connectivity service provider, today announced that security devices from its customers in India, powered by TUTK's patented P2P connectivity and cloud technologies, have successfully passed cybersecurity assessments conducted by India's Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) Directorate.

As India strengthens cybersecurity, data governance, and supply-chain requirements for video surveillance products, STQC compliance has become increasingly important for vendors targeting government, public-sector, and smart-infrastructure projects. The successful assessments demonstrate how TUTK's secure connectivity and cloud architecture can help security device manufacturers meet evolving cybersecurity requirements while accelerating market deployment.

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Secure P2P Connectivity for Devices and Video Remote video surveillance introduces potential security risks across device pairing, NAT traversal, session establishment, and video transmission. Addressing these risks requires multiple layers of protection, including secure device authentication, encrypted communications, session management, relay security, brute-force protection, and software supply-chain transparency.

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TUTK's patented P2P technology uses device authentication and certificate binding to reduce the risk of unauthorized device registration and connection hijacking. DTLS/SRTP-based encryption further protects connection establishment and live video transmission.

When NAT or firewall restrictions prevent direct P2P connections, TUTK Relay services maintain remote connectivity while keeping video and data encrypted in transit.

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From SDK Security to Cloud Governance TUTK provides documentation covering P2P SDK provenance, maintenance, and security controls, while supporting device manufacturers in implementing access control, connection logging, and device-level security policies. Together, these capabilities help address supply-chain transparency requirements and establish multilayer protection across devices, connectivity, software, and cloud services.

TUTK's cloud architecture also supports access control, encrypted transmission, operational logging, and audit trails. Deployment models can be tailored to customer requirements for data residency, access management, and operational governance.

By integrating device connectivity and cloud management within a unified architecture, security vendors can simplify system integration, improve visibility into device and service operations, and build a scalable foundation for future device expansion.

Flexible Deployment for Compliance and Faster Time to Market TUTK provides modular deployment options to address different security, operational, and compliance requirements: • Private Deployment: Deploy P2P infrastructure in the customer's own data center or designated private cloud for greater control over data, systems, and operations.

• Platform as a Service (PaaS): Use TUTK's managed cloud infrastructure to reduce deployment and maintenance complexity while scaling with device and connection volumes.

P2P connectivity, Relay services, and cloud management can be deployed independently or combined according to each customer's requirements, helping vendors balance compliance, operational control, infrastructure investment, and time to market.

Supporting Security Vendors in India and Global Markets As cybersecurity requirements continue to evolve, secure device connectivity, encrypted transmission, software supply-chain transparency, and cloud governance are becoming essential for security manufacturers entering regulated markets.

TUTK will continue working with camera, NVR, and other security device manufacturers to integrate secure connectivity and cloud services, streamline validation and deployment, and support expansion in India and other global markets.

Contact: Yi-Ching, Chen Marketing.en@tutk.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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