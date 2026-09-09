TÜV SÜD helps turn carbon data into carbon confidence with new Global Decarbonisation Centre of Excellence

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global testing, inspection and certification (TIC) leader TÜV SÜD has launched its new Global Decarbonisation Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Singapore, strengthening the infrastructure needed to advance carbon market integrity and digital carbon verification. The CoE reinforces Singapore's role as a regional hub for carbon services, providing a trusted platform from which to scale critical climate solutions across Southeast Asia and beyond.

Supported by EDB, the CoE represents more than USD 24 million in investment to develop a pioneering end-to-end dMRV ecosystem that can help unlock verification-ready, high-integrity carbon data from Singapore for the region.

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Estimates suggest that carbon markets in ASEAN could generate up to USD 3 trillion in cumulative opportunity by 2050. Yet fragmented regulation, inconsistent methodologies, and challenges in monitoring and verification continue to undermine investor confidence and market participation. Powered by advanced digital technologies and TÜV SÜD's independent assurance expertise, the CoE will provide the trusted infrastructure needed to transform carbon data into credible, verification-ready climate action.

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"At a time of growing complexity in climate action, progress depends on trust that can be verified. Singapore's position as a trusted, impartial and internationally connected hub makes it uniquely placed to raise standards for carbon integrity and the clean energy transition across the region. Through this Centre, TÜV SÜD brings independent assurance and digital MRV capabilities together to help turn regional climate ambition into credible, measurable impact," said Ishan Palit, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board, TÜV SÜD AG.

The launch of the CoE coincides with TÜV SÜD PSB's 20th year in Singapore, a period that has seen the 160-year-old global TIC organisation - operating in more than 50 countries - support Singapore's ambitious sustainability, innovation and industrial transformation agenda.

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"TÜV SÜD's 20th Anniversary in Singapore is a significant milestone that reflects a longstanding partnership between TÜV SÜD and Singapore. In the last 20 years, TÜV SÜD has been an important partner supporting Singapore's economic development. This Global Decarbonisation CoE marks a valuable addition to Singapore's carbon services and trading ecosystem, offering deep technical capabilities to help companies in their decarbonisation efforts, while creating good opportunities for our local workforce," said Png Cheong Boon, Chairman, EDB.

"The establishment of the Global Decarbonisation Centre of Excellence reflects the long-standing partnership TÜV SÜD has built with the Government of Singapore. This latest investment underscores our confidence in Singapore's vision and our commitment to helping bring that vision to life - advancing an economy of trust and contributing to high-integrity carbon markets across ASEAN," added Palit.

As countries seek to operationalise Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, the need for trusted, interoperable carbon market infrastructure is becoming increasingly global. By combining digital innovation with independent validation and verification expertise, the CoE will help support the implementation of Article 6.

The CoE will support five strategic areas: • Article 6 implementation and international carbon market regulation; • Carbon markets and climate assurance including through dMRV; • Energy transition, security and alternative fuels; • Supply chain integrity and industrial decarbonisation; • Capacity building and ecosystem development for governments and industry.

The CoE will also support the development of methodologies for nature-based solutions and blue economy projects, helping address an estimated USD 2.1 trillion financing gap through 2030 for the regional blue economy.

"The challenge now is not only setting climate targets, but creating the systems that make progress measurable, verifiable and credible. The Centre is designed to bridge that gap by combining technical expertise, digital tools and deep sector knowledge across energy, industry and carbon markets to support partners from project development through to verification and certification. By bringing these capabilities together in Singapore, we aim to help accelerate the transition from climate commitment to credible, measurable action and implementation," said Dr Céline Bilolo, Chief Sustainability Officer, TÜV SÜD AG.

Learn more: TÜV SÜD's services in Decarbonisation; SustainCERT.

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