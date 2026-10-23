TV9 Festival of India Season 4 Signs Off in Style: Five Days of Music, Devotion and Dandiya Light Up Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 23: The fourth edition of TV9 Festival of India has wrapped up at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium after five days of non-stop celebration. From October 16 to 20, the capital swapped its usual hustle for music, culture, devotion, and a lot of good food. From the spiritual grandeur of Durga Puja to live concerts, Dandiya nights, shopping and regional cuisines, the festival put India's cultural diversity and festive spirit under one roof.

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The festival’s headline performances were among its biggest highlights. Harshdeep Kaur’s Sufi voice captivated the audience, while Raftaar’s energetic set lifted the mood of the evening. Three consecutive Dandiya Nights followed, with BP Singh, Shreyas Dharmadhikari, Nizami Bandhu, Saurabh Shorey and Falita performing on stage. DJ Shival, DJ Veronica and DJ Nitish Gulyani kept the celebrations going well into the night.

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The spiritual heart of the festival was the grand Durga Puja pandal, where devotees sought Maa Durga's blessings and joined in the rituals. From Maha Shashthi to Maha Navami and the closing-day celebrations, traditions like Sandhi Puja, Havan, Dhunuchi Naach and Sindoor Khela gave the festival its depth. Around the pandal, a shopping bazaar, food stalls serving dishes from across states, folk and cultural performances, and interactive activities for young visitors gave families plenty to do.

Speaking on the festival's success, K Vikram, Chief Operating Officer – National & International, TV9 Network, said, “The response to TV9 Festival of India reflects people’s love for music, culture and traditions. From Harshdeep Kaur and Raftaar’s live concerts to the Dandiya Nights and the Durga Puja celebrations, this festival presented a unique blend of entertainment and community spirit. We are grateful to our partners, distinguished guests, artists and audiences who contributed to making this event a success. We remain committed to making this festival even bigger in the future and to offering our audiences new and memorable experiences.”

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The festival also drew a long list of distinguished guests, including Hon’ble Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat; Hon’ble Union Ministers of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and Anupriya Patel; Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak; Hon’ble Uttar Pradesh Ministers Sunil Kumar Sharma, Ashish Patel and Sanjay Nishad; Hon’ble Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma and Hon’ble Governor of Assam Laxman Acharya.

Prominent personalities from public life, politics and the arts also graced the occasion, including actor-singer and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari; MPs Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajeev Shukla and Pawan Khera; former Union Ministers Dr. Mahesh Sharma and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi; former MPs Praveen Nishad and Sandeep Dikshit; political leaders K.C. Tyagi and Adesh Gupta; and singer Nidhi Kohli. Their presence underlined the cultural and social significance of the event.

TV9 Festival of India was supported by NPCI BHIM and SBI as Gold Partners, Hero as Mobility Partner and Senco Gold as Special Partner. The Associate Sponsors for this edition were Shivika Chandan, Gyproc Saint-Gobain, JSW Steel, Tata Capital, Campa Sure and Tata Intra. The festival was supported by DigiStreet Media as the creative partner. Their support played a key role in making the festival the success it was.

TV9 Festival of India Season 4 once again struck a fine balance between tradition and contemporary entertainment. By bringing together the faith of Durga Puja, the energy of live music, the spirit of Dandiya, and India's rich culinary and cultural heritage, the festival has strengthened its place among the capital's marquee celebrations.

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