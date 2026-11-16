TVS family dispute: Lakshmi Venu seeks partition of family assets; mother Mallika backs her claim

Chennai, (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): Lakshmi Venu has formally sought partition of the joint family assets belonging to the Venu Srinivasan branch of the TVS family, calling upon her father, Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company, to ensure a fair and lawful division of the family property.

In a partition notice addressed to her father, Lakshmi Venu has invoked provisions of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, as amended in 2005, asserting her right as a daughter to an equal share in the joint family assets. She has urged Venu Srinivasan, as the head of the family, to discharge his fiduciary responsibilities and facilitate the partition.

According to the notice, the assets in question include family interests held through the VS Trust and other holding entities, covering businesses and investments allotted to the Venu Srinivasan branch under the 2020 TVS family arrangement. These include interests in TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton.

Lakshmi has maintained that the 2020 arrangement among the larger TVS family did not result in a partition of assets within the Venu Srinivasan branch. She has contended that no settlement or division of the assets within her immediate family was initiated or concluded, and that management or control of the businesses cannot be equated with exclusive ownership.

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In her notice, Lakshmi has asserted that she is being denied her rightful share of the joint family property, alleging that beneficial interests have been concentrated in favour of her brother, Sudarshan Venu, to the exclusion of her lawful entitlements.

Emphasising the legal rights of daughters, she has argued that patriarchal considerations cannot override statutory entitlements under the Hindu Succession Act. She has also maintained that unilateral decisions or corporate arrangements cannot extinguish the rights of family members in joint family property.

The development comes against the backdrop of an ongoing dispute within the Venu Srinivasan family over the division of assets following the broader TVS family arrangement of 2020. While the larger family arrangement allocated business interests among different branches, the question of how assets within the Venu Srinivasan branch should be divided has now emerged as a point of contention. Lakshmi's demand seeks to address this unresolved issue through a formal partition.

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Meanwhile, her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, has publicly supported her claim, calling for an equitable resolution through dialogue.

In a statement, Mallika Srinivasan said, "As a mother, to me, a son and daughter are equal in every respect."

She further said, "I do believe that Lakshmi has a legitimate share of the family assets, not inequal to that of Sudarshan’s."

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Expressing disappointment over the lack of progress towards an amicable settlement, Mallika said, "It is unfortunate that requests for an amicable settlement have not so far progressed in a meaningful and timely way."

She reiterated that the matter should be resolved in the interests of all stakeholders through "transparent dialogue, with equity, clarity and amity", and expressed hope that the family would move forward with grace and dignity.

Lakshmi has also reiterated her preference for an amicable settlement, maintaining that the dispute should be resolved through a fair and equitable process that respects the legal rights and dignity of all family members. (ANI)

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