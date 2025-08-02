TVS Motor Company Registers 29 Percent Sales Growth in July 2025

Highest Ever International Business Two-Wheeler Sales

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 456,350 units in July 2025 with a growth of 29% as against 354,140 units in the month of July 2024.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 29% with sales increasing from 339,676 units in July 2024 to 438,790 units in July 2025. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 21% with sales increasing from 254,250 units in July 2024 to 308,720 units in July 2025.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 25% with sales increasing from 161,074 units in July 2024 to 201,494 units in July 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 42% with sales increasing from 139,995 units in July 2024 to 198,265 units in July 2025.

Electric Vehicle

EV registered a growth of 10% with sales increasing from 21,442 units in July 2024 to 23,605 units in July 2025. Magnet availability continue to pose challenges in the short to medium term.

International Business

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 46% with sales increasing from 97,589 units in July 2024 to 142,629 units in July 2025. Two-wheeler exports grew by 52% with sales increasing from 85,426 units in July 2024 to 130,070 units in July 2025.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler registered a growth of 21% with sales increasing from 14,464 units in July 2024 to 17,560 units in July 2025.

