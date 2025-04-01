TVS Motor Company Registers its Highest Ever Sales in FY 2024-25

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1: TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 17% with sales increasing from 354,592 units in March 2024 to 414,687 units in March 2025.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 16% with sales increasing from 344,446 units in March 2024 to 400,120 units in March 2025. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 14% with sales increasing from 260,532 units in March 2024 to 297,622 units in March 2025.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 15% with sales increasing from 171,611 units in March 2024 to 196,734 units in March 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 27% with sales increasing from 131,472 units in March 2024 to 166,297 units in March 2025.

Electric Vehicle

The electric vehicles recorded a growth of 77% with sales increasing from 15,250 units in March 2024 to 26,935 units in March 2025.

International Business

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 23% with sales increasing from 91,972 units in March 2024 to 113,464 units in March 2025. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 22% with sales increasing from 83,914 units in March 2024 to 102,498 units in March 2025.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered a growth of 44% with sales increasing from 10,146 units in March 2024 to 14,567 units in March 2025.

Fourth Quarter Sales Performance FY 2024-25:

During the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25, two-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 14% with sales increasing from 10.32 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of financial year 2023-24 to 11.80 Lakh units. Three-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 21% with sales increasing from 0.30 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of financial year 2023-24 to 0.37 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. Total exports registered a growth of 31% with sales increasing from 2.60 Lakh units in the last quarter of FY 2023-24 to 3.40 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

Sales Performance FY 2024-25:

During the financial year 2024-25, the company registered a growth of 13% with total sales increasing from 41.91 Lakh units in FY 2023-24 to 47.44 Lakh units. Two-wheeler sales of the company registered a growth of 12% with sales increasing from 38.51 Lakh units in FY 2023-24 to 43.30 Lakh units in FY 2024-25. Three-wheeler of the company registered 1.35 Lakh units in FY 2024-25 as against 1.46 Lakh units in FY 2023-24. Total exports registered a growth of 18% with sales increasing from 10.13 Lakh units in FY 2023-24 to 11.95 Lakh units in FY 2024-25.

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

