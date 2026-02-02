TVS Motor Company Sales Grows 29% in January 2026

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

Advertisement

TVS Motor Company (TVSM), a global leader in the two and three-wheeler segments, recorded monthly sales of 511,766 units in January 2026 with a growth of 29% as against 397,623 units in January 2025.

Advertisement

Two-Wheeler

Advertisement

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 28% with sales increasing from 387,671 units in January 2025 to 494,195 units in January 2026. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 30% with sales increasing from 293,860 units in January 2025 to 383,262 units in January 2026.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 26% with sales increasing from 174,388 units in January 2025 to 219,188 units in January 2026. Scooter registered a growth of 30% with sales increasing from 171,111 units in January 2025 to 222,926 units in January 2026.

Advertisement

Electric Vehicle

EV registered a growth of 50% with sales increasing from 25,195 units in January 2025 to 37,756 units in January 2026.

International Business

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 21% with sales increasing from 101,055 units in January 2025 to 122,343 units in January 2026. Two-wheeler exports grew by 18% with sales increasing from 93,811 units in January 2025 to 110,933 units in January 2026.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler registered a growth of 77% with sales increasing from 9,952 units in January 2025 to 17,571 units in January 2026.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products have led in their respective categories in the J.D.Power IQS & APEAL surveys and J.D.Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiary in the personal e-mobility space, TVS Ebike Company AG, has a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)