Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 1: TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 403,976 units in February 2025 with a growth of 10% as against 368,424 units in February 2024.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 10% with sales increasing from 357,810 units in February 2024 to 391,889 units in February 2025. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 3% with sales increasing from 267,502 units in February 2024 to 276,072 units in February 2025.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 5% with sales increasing from 184,023 units in February 2024 to 192,960 units in February 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 24% with sales increasing from 132,152 units in February 2024 to 164,415 units in February 2025.

EV sales registered a growth of 34% with sales increasing from 17,959 units in February 2024 to 24,017 units in February 2025.

The Company's total exports grew by 26% increasing from 98,856 units registered in February 2024 to 124,993 units in February 2025. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 28% with sales increasing from 90,308 units registered in February 2024 to 115,817 units in February 2025.

Three-wheeler registered a growth of 14% with sales increasing from 10,614 units in February 2024 to 12,087 units in February 2025.

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com

For more information, please contact: corpcom@tvsmotor.com.

