TVS Motor Revenue Crosses Rs.10,000 Crs; Achieves Highest EBITDA and PBT in Q1

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) TVS Motor Company posted revenue growth of 20% at Rs. 10,081 Crores during the first quarter of 2025-26 as against Rs. 8,376 Crores in the quarter ended June 2024.

The Company posted its highest Operating EBITDA of Rs. 1,263 Crores with a growth of 32% for the first quarter of 2025-26 as against EBITDA of Rs. 960 Crores in first quarter of 2024-25. The Company’s operating EBITDA margin improved by 100bps at 12.5% during the quarter ended June 2025 as against 11.5% in the quarter ended June 2024.

The Company posted its highest Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs. 1,053 Crores recording a growth of 35% for the first quarter of 2025-26 as against Rs. 783 Crores in the first quarter of 2024-25. During the current quarter, the Company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) grew by 35% at Rs. 779 Crores as against Rs. 577 Crores during first quarter of 2024-25.

Sales: During the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, the company registered the highest ever quarterly sales. The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports grew by 17% registering sales of 12.77 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2025 as against 10.87 Lakh units registered in the quarter ended June 2024. Motorcycle sales grew by 21% registering 6.21 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2025 as against 5.14 Lakh units in quarter ended June 2024. Scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2025 grew by 19% at 4.99 Lakh units as against 4.18 Lakh units in the first quarter of 2024-25. Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review grew by 46% at 0.45 Lakh units as against 0.31 Lakh units during first quarter of 2024-25.

Electric Scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2025 grew by 35% at 0.70 lakh units as against 0.52 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2024.

