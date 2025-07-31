DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / TVS Motor Revenue Crosses Rs.10,000 Crs; Achieves Highest EBITDA and PBT in Q1

TVS Motor Revenue Crosses Rs.10,000 Crs; Achieves Highest EBITDA and PBT in Q1

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 05:50 PM Jul 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) TVS Motor Company posted revenue growth of 20% at Rs. 10,081 Crores during the first quarter of 2025-26 as against Rs. 8,376 Crores in the quarter ended June 2024.

Advertisement

The Company posted its highest Operating EBITDA of Rs. 1,263 Crores with a growth of 32% for the first quarter of 2025-26 as against EBITDA of Rs. 960 Crores in first quarter of 2024-25. The Company’s operating EBITDA margin improved by 100bps at 12.5% during the quarter ended June 2025 as against 11.5% in the quarter ended June 2024.

The Company posted its highest Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs. 1,053 Crores recording a growth of 35% for the first quarter of 2025-26 as against Rs. 783 Crores in the first quarter of 2024-25. During the current quarter, the Company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) grew by 35% at Rs. 779 Crores as against Rs. 577 Crores during first quarter of 2024-25.

Advertisement

Sales: During the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, the company registered the highest ever quarterly sales. The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports grew by 17% registering sales of 12.77 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2025 as against 10.87 Lakh units registered in the quarter ended June 2024. Motorcycle sales grew by 21% registering 6.21 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2025 as against 5.14 Lakh units in quarter ended June 2024. Scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2025 grew by 19% at 4.99 Lakh units as against 4.18 Lakh units in the first quarter of 2024-25. Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review grew by 46% at 0.45 Lakh units as against 0.31 Lakh units during first quarter of 2024-25.

Electric Scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2025 grew by 35% at 0.70 lakh units as against 0.52 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2024.

Advertisement

About TVS Motor Company TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products have led in their respective categories in the J.D.Power IQS & APEAL surveys and J.D.Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiary in the personal e-mobility space, TVS Ebike Company AG, has a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts