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Home / Business / TVU Networks to Showcase Connected Live Video Ecosystem at Broadcast India Show 2026

TVU Networks to Showcase Connected Live Video Ecosystem at Broadcast India Show 2026

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PTI
Updated At : 03:15 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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From the phone-sized TVU Pocket to AI-powered TVU Cortex, Booth F07 will show how India's broadcasters can move to IP, cut transmission costs and scale live production

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks, a global leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, will exhibit at Broadcast India Show 2026 (A.B.I.S), taking place 22–24 October at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. At Booth F07, TVU will demonstrate how its ecosystem links contribution, production, playout and distribution in a single, seamless workflow.

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India's broadcasters are under growing pressure to deliver more live content across more platforms without letting costs climb. TVU's showcase answers with three practical shifts: IP distribution through TVU MediaHub, the cloud platform behind Reuters' migration off satellite; lower transmission costs via bonded 5G; and live sports production with far less on-site hardware using TVU RPS and TVU Producer.

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A key highlight is TVU Pocket, a phone-sized broadcast device developed with vivo. It runs dual active SIMs on two independent 5G SA networks plus dual active Wi-Fi, bonding four live data paths through TVU's patented ISX technology, the same transmission engine that powers the flagship TVU One. Visitors can also see TVU One IP, built to bring broadcast-grade transmission into all-IP productions.

For newsrooms, TVU will present TVU Cortex, a new AI-powered platform developed with major news organizations. Cortex lets journalists instantly find live and recorded content across locations, archives and systems. Less time searching means more time on the story.

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"India's broadcast industry is at a turning point, with more live content, more platforms and tighter budgets," said Subodh Aggarwal, General Manager, South Asia, TVU Networks. "At Broadcast India, we want to show broadcasters that moving to IP and cloud is no longer a leap of faith. From a 5G device that fits in your pocket to software-defined production that scales with every story, TVU connects the entire workflow, so teams can do more with less."

Throughout the show, TVU engineers will host technical sessions on cloud, hybrid and on-premise workflows. The team will also be available to discuss reseller, integration and development partnerships. Visitors can book a meeting in advance at https://www.tvunetworks.com/bi-2026/.

Event details

Broadcast India Show 2026 (A.B.I.S)

22–24 October 2026, 10:00–18:00 IST

Booth F07, Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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