Twincafe (Formerly AskSila) Launches in India, Bringing Shareable AI Digital Twins to Individuals and Institutions

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 30: If you’re good at what you do, plenty of people are already listening to you. But being heard has never been the same thing as being able to help.

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Twincafe, the AI-powered Digital Twin platform developed by Viven AI, launched in India today to close that gap. Anyone can now build a Digital Twin that carries their knowledge, reasoning, and particular way of seeing things to everyone who needs it. Notably, the platform has recently undergone a strategic rebranding from AskSila to Twincafe, marking the next phase of its evolution and reflecting its expanded vision and capabilities.

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Experts from India and around the globe are now available 24x7 to provide help in areas as far-ranging as entrepreneurship, accounting, cyber security, spirituality, media, education, sports, engineering, cooking, wellness, amongst others.

This marks a shift in AI itself: from general-purpose chatbots that answer as no one in particular, to Digital Twins that answer as someone specific. “Still human. Just scaled.”

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A teacher can mentor only so many students. A founder can answer only so many questions. A lawyer, doctor, or consultant can only be in one place at a time. Meanwhile, millions of fans would love to learn from people they look up to or who have special expertise. TwinCafe and Digital Twins open up a new way for them to connect. Most AI assistants are built for one person to use alone. A Digital Twin is built to be shared.

Access to people you’d never get on a calendar

Anyone can now ask questions of people they would never realistically have reached, and get an answer that carries the expert’s own reasoning and specific way of seeing the problem. You can ask at midnight. You can ask the same thing five different ways until you get what you need. And you can avoid the awkwardness that stops most people from asking an expert anything at all.

Ashutosh Garg, Founder & CEO of TwinCafe, said:

“The next chapter of AI should be about amplifying people and what they're uniquely brilliant at. Every one of us carries expertise and lived experience that could make someone else's day easier, and TwinCafe lets you share it, with people you know and people you don't. Interestingly, India was the obvious place to start. It has one of the deepest pools of expertise anywhere, but access has always depended on geography or cost. Indians have also embraced AI faster than almost anywhere else, and are already comfortable turning to it for advice and learning. TwinCafe sits right at that intersection: abundant knowledge on one side, a population ready to access it in a new way on the other.”

Tarun Singhal, Senior Growth Leader & Brand Evangelist, TwinCafe, said:

“India has always shared its wisdom generously. At TwinCafe, we’re not replacing experts, we’re multiplying them, giving that wisdom a scale the world has never seen, available to anyone, anytime. We’re writing the AI playbook for consumers, and it starts here. From AskSila to TwinCafe: same mission, bigger table. Scaling human expertise through AI. Pull up a chair and meet the minds that matter.”

Sandesh Goel, Managing Director, TwinCafe, said:

“India has never been short of brilliant people. What it has lacked is a way for more people to reach them. TwinCafe changes that. Every teacher, founder and practitioner can now keep a seat open for anyone who needs them, at any hour, without losing what makes their advice their own. Our goal in India is simple: to help people learn from those they admire, and to help those experts multiply their impact.”

Built to make Digital Twin creation accessible

Building a Twin takes minutes rather than months. Until recently, a personal AI required money and technical expertise. Twincafe reduces it to a few steps: sign up, upload what you’ve already written and recorded, and create your Twin. It is trained on its creator’s own documents, presentations, articles, interviews, voice notes, and social media content, so it doesn’t produce generic answers. It responds the way its creator would.

Once a Twin is up and running, its creator can see what questions are being asked, review interactions, and jump in at any time with additional context or corrections. Creators can also keep improving their Twin over time by uploading documents, connecting their email, chatting with it, or even having it conduct a voice interview on a topic the Twin suggests.

TwinCafe is available in India through its web platform. A mobile application is scheduled to launch in the coming weeks.

About TwinCafe

TwinCafe (formerly AskSila) is an AI-powered Digital Twin platform developed by Viven AI, enabling anyone to create an AI version of themselves that reflects their knowledge, voice, personality, and expertise. Viven AI was founded by entrepreneur Ashutosh Garg, co-founder of BloomReach and Eightfold AI, and is backed by US$35 million in seed funding from Khosla Ventures and Foundation Capital.

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