Twitter Blue now in India @Rs 900/month

New Delhi, February 9
Twitter Blue, which was previously exclusively available in a few countries, is now available for Indian users. The paid service, which provides the coveted and now tainted blue tick mark, signifying validity, costs Rs 650 and Rs 900 per month on the website and mobile, respectively.
Also if you decide to take the annual subscription, you end up receiving Rs 1,000 discount. So instead of paying Rs 7,800, you only pay Rs 6,800.
Before India, Twitter made this service available in the US, UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and France among others. Also, prior to the launch of Twitter Blue, the blue tick was assigned to authentic accounts of celebrities, politicians, and public figures. — ANI
Unique features
- Subscribers will have first access to features such as tweet editing, bookmark folders, unique app icons, and NFT profile images
- They will be able to select multiple colour themes for their app, prioritise their tweet replies, and a character limit of 4,000
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...