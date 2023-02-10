Twitter Blue now in India @Rs 900/month

New Delhi, February 9

Twitter Blue, which was previously exclusively available in a few countries, is now available for Indian users. The paid service, which provides the coveted and now tainted blue tick mark, signifying validity, costs Rs 650 and Rs 900 per month on the website and mobile, respectively.

Also if you decide to take the annual subscription, you end up receiving Rs 1,000 discount. So instead of paying Rs 7,800, you only pay Rs 6,800.

Before India, Twitter made this service available in the US, UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and France among others. Also, prior to the launch of Twitter Blue, the blue tick was assigned to authentic accounts of celebrities, politicians, and public figures. — ANI

Unique features