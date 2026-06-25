Two Albums. Two Worlds. One Label: Tips Music Celebrates the Diversity of Indian Music

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: In a landmark moment for Indian music, Tips Music has achieved what few labels can claim: two consecutive albums that have conquered the charts and the critics simultaneously. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has detonated across streaming platforms as one of the year's biggest commercial phenomena, while Main Vaapas Aaunga has earned its place as a defining artistic statement lauded by critics, industry insiders, and discerning music lovers alike.

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Together, these two albums tell a singular story: Tips Music does not choose between scale and substance. It delivers both.

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A Commercial Force Unleashed

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai arrived and immediately took the conversation by storm. Its tracks ignited social media, dominated playlists, and generated the kind of organic, unstoppable momentum that every label dreams of. With its infectious energy, youthful pulse, and mass appeal, the album has become a cultural moment -- not just a release. Numbers don't lie, and these numbers have been emphatic.

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Where Art Meets Acclaim

Main Vaapas Aaunga took a different path and arrived at an equally powerful destination. Built on emotional depth, nuanced compositions, and performances that linger long after the last note, the album has drawn widespread critical appreciation across the industry. It is the kind of music that doesn't just play, it stays with you.

Two Albums. Two Worlds. One Label.

What makes this double triumph special is how distinctly each album carved its own space. WOW hits you like a shot of adrenaline while Kya Kamaal Hai does the opposite. The dance tracks tell the same story: Chunnari Chunnari - Let's Go is a full-throttle, nostalgic crowd-pleaser, while Maskara is a breezy, flirtatious number led by Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar with Vedang Raina stepping in for a verse. And Tere Paas Main? It truly found its audience inside the theatres. The overwhelming response to the film brought listeners back to the song, turning it into one of the most-loved tracks.

The Tips Music Difference

"At Tips Music, we have always believed that great music comes in many forms," said Kumar Taurani, Managing Director. "The success of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and the critical appreciation received by Main Vaapas Aaunga demonstrate the strength of diverse storytelling and musical expression. We are grateful to our audiences, artists, composers, lyricists, and our entire creative ecosystem for making both projects so special."

This double triumph is not a coincidence, it is conviction. Tips Music has built its legacy over decades by backing the right artists, the right stories, and the right sounds. At a time when the Indian music landscape is more competitive than ever, the label has demonstrated with unmistakable clarity that it remains at the very forefront not by following trends, but by setting them.

As the industry takes note, one truth stands out: when Tips Music believes in a project, audiences and critics follow.

About TIPS Music Ltd.:

Founded in 1988 by Taurani Brothers, TIPS Music Ltd. stands as one of India's leading publicly-listed music company. The company built its reputation through legendary film soundtracks of the 1990s including Khalnayak, Soldier, Coolie No.1, Gupt, Pardes, and Taal, while continuing its success story with contemporary hits like Raaz, the Race franchise, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, regional blockbusters Ponniyin Selvan 1 & 2, and recent chart-toppers including Crew, HanuMan, and the popular Saunkan Saunkne series that showcases TIPS' expansion into regional cinema.

The label has been home to India's most celebrated artists across generations, from legendary voices like Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, and Sonu Nigam to today's superstars including A.R. Rahman, Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, Arijit Singh, B Praak and Aditya Rikhari. With over 34,000 "Must-Have Hits" in its catalogue spanning multiple languages and genres, serving as an essential partner for digital platforms, streaming services, and broadcasters while maintaining its commitment and focus to deliver best music content.

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