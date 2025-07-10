Two bodies one soul -- A Cappella Alchemy , arranged and performed by Bickram Ghosh & Taufiq Qureshi

There are songs, and then there are spells cast in sound. Dum is the latter—a breathtaking invocation by two rhythm sorcerers, Bickram Ghosh and Taufiq Qureshi, who summon the primal from within and turn the human body into an orchestra of pulse, breath, and beat.

In a world cluttered with synthetics and digital gloss, Dum strips music to its bare soul—raw, rooted, and ravishing. No instruments. No gadgets. No loops. Just the visceral poetry of palms, chests, and voices breathing in time. It is rhythm as it was meant to be—unfiltered and ancient, echoing through veins and bones like a forgotten chant remembered in a dream.

Bickram Ghosh, tabla wizard and genre-shifter, has always danced between traditions. From the classical legacy of his father Pandit Shankar Ghosh to cinematic and global collaborations, he shapes sound with the finesse of a sculptor and the abandon of a seeker.

He has two Oscar contentions for original score and has played on four Grammy nominated albums ( including George Harrison's Brainwashed ). Ghosh also played on Late Ravi Shankar's Grammy awarded "Full Circle" .

With Dum, he returns to the elemental—where a beat is not played, but lived.

Taufiq Qureshi, the rhythmic alchemist and torchbearer of body percussion in Indian music, brings a universe of sound from within the skin. Son of Ustad Allarakha and brother to Ustad Zakir Hussain, Taufiq’s journey has been one of bold invention—blending tribal African thump with Indian classical flow, creating dialogues where silence speaks and the body sings.

Together, in Dum, they become breath and beat—wordless, yet wildly expressive. A capella becomes a call to the ancients. Chest thuds become thunder. Finger snaps echo like footsteps on temple stone. It is not a song. It is a living, breathing prayer to rhythm itself.

The arrangements of the sounds ( by the two maestros themselves)are another highlight of this piece. A plethora of frequencies are addressed and the way in which the sounds appear, tell a story that intrigues and excites the listener . The arrangements have an intuitive quality . There is nothing predictable about the track . Yet we detect an underlying plan by the maestros . They hook us and take us along in this innovative journey and we the listeners enjoy every bit of the ride ! Says Bickram Ghosh, “Dum is an ode to the first instrument—the human body. There is a sacred power in breath and hand, in chest and voice. That’s what we wanted to awaken.” Taufiq Qureshi adds, “Before language, there was rhythm. Before instruments, there was heartbeat. Dum speaks to that universal pulse we all carry, whether in India or Iceland.” Already stirring hearts across digital platforms, Dum isn’t just being heard—it’s being felt. It stands as a testament to how music can be both ancient and avant-garde, ritual and rebellion, meditative and wild.

In their hands—and hearts—Dum becomes more than music. It becomes memory. Movement. Magic.

