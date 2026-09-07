Two Generations, One Stage: Exponential Real Estate World Successfully Hosts Its 10th Physical Meet

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7: Exponential Real Estate World, the Mumbai-based networking and knowledge platform uniting elite professionals across India’s real estate and infrastructure ecosystem, successfully hosted its 10th Physical Meet on Friday evening, 28 August 2026, at Hotel Ginger near Mumbai International Airport. It was Raksha Bandhan, a widely observed holiday, yet more than fifty eminent architects, developers and industry leaders still filled the room; two generations on one stage, and a turnout that made the success of the evening unmistakable.

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The proceedings were anchored by Mr. Tusharr Vyass, whose wit, humour and experience in Human Resources set the tone before he invited Founder and Promoter Mr. Nikhil Shah to speak on the mission, vision and objectives of the group, introduce key members and the Board of Advisors, and welcome visitors with the warmth that has become his signature. Mr. Nikhil Shah drove the entire physical meeting. He presented guests with genuine admiration and then opened the floor so visiting professionals could introduce themselves, keeping the evening as much a conversation as a programme.

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What gave the 10th Meet its distinctive character was the presence, side by side, of two entrepreneurial families spanning generations. Chief Guest Mr. Harrish Kumar Jain, Managing Director of H. Rishabraj Group and a leading voice in Mumbai’s redevelopment landscape, was accompanied by his son Mr. Krish Jain. Mr. Harrish Jain has delivered more than sixty-five projects and is a Founder of the Brihanmumbai Developers Association, which he helped grow to a membership of around seven hundred and fifty developers so that small and mid-size builders could speak with one voice on policy and process. He shared his journey, his on-ground learnings and his reading of the industry’s future. His son, only twenty-two, is already host of the podcast Speaking Real Estate and has interviewed eminent industry leaders, officials and bureaucrats. His remarks carried a next-generation fluency that sat naturally beside his father’s decades of building, a father and son, in the same room, passing the craft forward.

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Guest of Honour Ar. Khozema Chitalwala, Principal Architect of Designers Group and among India’s most respected hospitality specialists, was joined by his designer daughter Ar. Alisha Chitalwala. Mr. Chitalwala is one of the few architects whose practice is devoted solely entirely to hospitality: hotels, resorts and luxury environments, with work for brands including Taj, Marriott, St. Regis, Hilton and Radisson. Together with Ar. Alisha he presented a forty five-minute showcase of projects that ran longer than a typical forum slot and held the room throughout: design challenges, innovations, operational realities and work still to come. Attendees later called it one of the most informative presentations of the evening; a father and daughter, like the Jains, standing as a living argument for inter-generational leadership.

That theme carried into the panel moderated by Mr. Mansoor Ali, Indoor Air Quality Expert and Founder of AMFAH – Air Quality & Humidity Solutions, who was joined by Mr. Harrish Jain,Mr. Krish jain, Ar. Khozema Chitalwala, Ar. Alisha Chitalwala, Ms. Firoza, Mumbai’s First Bicycle Mayor, and Mr. Vivek Gautam of NIF, a leading fashion and interior design institute. They spoke of sustainability in design and real estate, civic activism for a better Mumbai, the discipline of choosing expert vendors for marquee projects, father–son and father–daughter succession, and the arriving role of artificial intelligence in the built environment. Members of the Exponential Group added their own knowledge: Ar. Arun Sapkale on rainwater harvesting and the conservation of architectural heritage, and a second presentation of Mr. Rajesh Venkiteshwaran on MEP helping innovative real estate design . Mr. Mansoor Ali closed the night with a vote of thanks.

In the end the 10th Physical Meet of Exponential Real Estate World said something simple. A holiday is no barrier when the conversation is worth having. A father–son developer duo and a father–daughter hospitality-design duo shared one stage, more than fifty industry leaders showed up on Raksha Bandhan, and Founder Mr. Nikhil Shah once again showed what the platform is for: inter-generational collaboration, sustainable practice, and a Mumbai real-estate community that turns up.

Exponential Real Estate World, founded by Mr. Nikhil Shah, brings together architects, designers, developers and allied experts for high-impact physical meets that create connections, share knowledge and open business. Its particular interest remains the younger cohort of experimental architects, whom the group seeks to promote, handhold and place beside established leaders.

Entity One ESPL handles brand management, marketing, social media and corporate PR for Exponential Real Estate World. The agency is founded by Girish Wankhede, who also serves on the Executive Committee of Exponential Real Estate World.

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