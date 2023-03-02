Two Indian-American CEOs on Biden’s Export Council

PTI

Washington, March 1

US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to appoint two prominent Indian-Americans corporate leaders, Punit Renjen and Rajesh Subramaniam, to his powerful Export Council which is the principal national advisory committee on international trade.

The president on Tuesday announced a list of members he intends to appoint to the council, according to a White House statement.

Renjen, the former CEO of Deloitte Consulting and Subramaniam, CEO and president of FedEx, have their names on the list of members the president intends to appoint as members of the influential President’s Export Council. The council will be headed by Mark Edin, chairman of Kastle Systems.

Punit Renjen

More than two dozen leaders from the corporate sector, labour, real estate, national security and law, have been tapped into the President’s Export Council.

Prominent among them are Karen S Lynch, president and CEO of CVS Health; John Lawler, the chief financial officer of Ford; Gareth Joyce, CEO at Proterra; Brett Hart, president of United Airlines; Beth Ford, president and CEO of Land O’Lakes; and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano R Amon.

“The Council advises the President on government policies and programmes that affect US trade performance; promotes export expansion; and provides a forum for resolving trade-related problems,” the White House said.