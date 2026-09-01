Two-wheeler sales rise across major manufacturers in August; Bajaj posts fastest growth

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Two-wheeler sales grew across Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and Royal Enfield in August, with Bajaj recording the fastest year-on-year growth, while TVS Motor reported the highest sales volume among the four manufacturers.

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The four manufacturers together sold about 17.41 lakh two-wheelers during the month, up around 17.5 per cent from 14.82 lakh units in August last year, according to an analysis of their monthly sales releases and stock exchange filings.

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Bajaj Auto's two-wheeler sales jumped 30 per cent to 4,43,748 units in August from 3,41,887 units a year earlier. The growth was led by exports, which surged 53 per cent to 2,41,850 units, while domestic sales increased 10 per cent to 2,01,898 units.

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TVS Motor sold 5,91,437 two-wheelers during the month, the highest among the four companies, recording a 21 per cent increase from 4,90,788 units in August 2025. Domestic two-wheeler sales rose 18 per cent to 4,33,796 units, while exports increased 29 per cent to 1,57,641 units.

Electric two-wheelers were a key growth area for TVS, with sales more than doubling to 59,453 units from 25,138 units a year ago, an increase of 137 per cent.

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Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported sales of 5,79,162 units in August, up 8 per cent from 5,34,861 units last year. Domestic sales rose 8 per cent to 5,17,329 units, while exports grew at a faster 15 per cent to 61,833 units.

Royal Enfield sold 1,26,479 motorcycles, an increase of 11 per cent from 1,14,002 units in August 2025. Domestic sales rose 11 per cent to 1,14,204 units, while exports increased 10 per cent to 12,275 units.

"August was another growth month for us, continuing our strong sales momentum and setting a robust foundation as we head into the festive season in India," B Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield, said.

Within Royal Enfield, motorcycles with engine capacity of up to 350cc, along with electric vehicles, recorded 15 per cent growth to 1,13,143 units. However, sales of models above 350cc declined 13 per cent to 13,336 units during the month.

The numbers also show exports providing a strong boost to the August performance of several manufacturers. Combined exports of the four companies rose about 37 per cent year-on-year, compared with roughly 11 per cent growth in their combined domestic sales. (ANI)

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