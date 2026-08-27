Type 1 Diabetes Care Needs Integrated Support Beyond Clinical Treatment: Padmaja Kumari Parmar

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New Delhi [India], August 27: India needs a more integrated and patient-centric approach to Type 1 Diabetes that combine's timely diagnosis and access to insulin with glucose-monitoring technology, patient education, mental-health support and long-term guidance for families, healthcare advocates have said.

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The need for a comprehensive care framework emerged from recent discussions involving endocrinologists, researchers, healthcare professionals, policymakers and patient advocates from India, the United States and Australia. The deliberations examined the challenges faced by children and families living with Type 1 Diabetes, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

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Unlike Type 2 Diabetes, Type 1 Diabetes is a lifelong autoimmune condition in which the body produces little or no insulin. People living with the condition require insulin and regular glucose monitoring.

Padmaja Kumari Parmar, Founder of The Friends of Mewar and Global Ambassador for Breakthrough T1D, said the next phase of India's response must focus on building an ecosystem that supports patients beyond the point of diagnosis.

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"Access to insulin is essential, but effective Type 1 Diabetes management also requires education, regular glucose monitoring, emotional support and medical guidance. Families must be equipped with the knowledge and confidence to manage the condition safely every day," Parmar said.

Having lived with Type 1 Diabetes since the age of five, Parmar brings more than four decades of lived experience to her advocacy for early diagnosis, patient empowerment and equitable access to healthcare.

Recent deliberations on T1D care have highlighted several priority areas, including greater awareness of early symptoms, affordable access to insulin and monitoring technologies, improved patient education, mental-health assistance and stronger coordination among healthcare institutions, patient organisations and community networks.

Healthcare advocates have also emphasised the importance of recognising the emotional and social impact of T1D. Children and adolescents may face anxiety, fear of medical emergencies and difficulties managing insulin and glucose monitoring at school or during physical activities.

"Behind every diagnosis is not just a patient but an entire family learning to live with a lifelong condition. Clinical treatment must therefore be accompanied by counselling, peer support and reliable information," Parmar said.

Peer-support programmes are increasingly being viewed as an important component of T1D management. Initiatives involving people with lived experience can help newly diagnosed patients and their caregivers understand insulin administration, glucose monitoring, nutrition, physical activity and the warning signs requiring medical attention.

Recent peer-support pilot initiatives in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have also demonstrated the potential of community engagement in helping families manage T1D with greater confidence.

The discussions have further underlined the need to strengthen awareness among parents, teachers and primary healthcare professionals. Excessive thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, fatigue and sudden changes in appetite are among the symptoms that may require immediate medical assessment.

Parmar said The Friends of Mewar would continue working with healthcare professionals, patient advocates and national and international organisations to strengthen awareness and community support for people living with T1D.

"Our objective is to ensure that no child feels isolated or restricted because of Type 1 Diabetes. With timely treatment, proper education and a dependable support system, children living with T1D can study, play, work and pursue their ambitions with confidence," she added.

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