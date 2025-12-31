U and I Resources Pvt. Ltd.: Surat-Based 360° Brand Consulting Agency Expands to the United States After Successful Two Decades in India

PRNewswire

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 31: U and I Resources Pvt. Ltd., a Surat-based 360° brand consulting and creative services agency, has expanded its services to the United States after achieving consistent growth and earning industry-wide recognition for helping homegrown businesses evolve into strong national brands across India.

With 24 years of combined industry experience, U and I Resources has partnered with businesses from their early stages -- shaping brand identities, strengthening communication, and guiding strategic direction -- enabling several companies to grow from local presence to national stature. This transformation-oriented approach has established the agency as a trusted partner for organizations seeking sustainable and meaningful brand development.

The agency offers an integrated suite of services, including brand strategy, communication design, digital marketing, events & MICE, integrated brand communication, and creative execution, enabling brands to build clarity, consistency, and relevance throughout their journey.

As the demand for strategic brand building evolves, more large corporates and established businesses are engaging regional agencies that combine agility with strategic depth. Operating from Surat -- a city synonymous with entrepreneurship -- U and I Resources has demonstrated that world-class creative and strategic capabilities can emerge beyond traditional metro hubs, reflecting a major shift in India's brand consulting landscape.

Strengthening its growth trajectory, U and I Resources Pvt. Ltd. has expanded its operations to the United States and onboarded five new international clients, marking a key milestone in its global journey and validating the capabilities of India's emerging regional creative powerhouses on the international stage.

Over the years, the agency's work has been recognized with multiple prestigious awards, including honours from Exchange4Media (E4M), EMF ACE Global Awards, and several other national accolades for excellence in brand consulting, creative strategy, event integration, and campaign execution -- reinforcing its ability to consistently convert strategy into impactful brand outcomes.

Sandeep Modi, Founder, U and I Resources Pvt. Ltd ., stated "For more than two decades, we have worked closely with businesses from their formative stages -- helping them think strategically, communicate clearly, and evolve into respected brands. Our commitment has always been to build future-ready brands with depth, purpose, and long-term value."

Chintan Gandhi, Director & Strategic Head, U and I Resources Pvt. Ltd., added "Expanding into the U.S. is a natural progression of our journey and reinforces the belief that impactful brand strategy and creative excellence can originate anywhere -- and Surat continues to prove that."

With a strong domestic foundation, a growing international presence, and a transformation-oriented approach, U and I Resources continues to position itself as a strategic partner for brands that aspire to scale -- not just in size, but in purpose and presence.

Website: www.uirpl.com

Surat, Gujarat -- India | United States

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2638814/5698169/U_and_I_Resources_Logo.jpg

