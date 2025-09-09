U.S.-India Business Council applauds Trump, Modi positive remarks, urges to conclude trade deal

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): The U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) has welcomed the recent positive remarks made by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The council in a statement noted that the strong U.S.-India partnership must be safeguarded at a time of global uncertainty.

In a social media post the council stated "U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) applauds the recent positive remarks by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi".

USIBC noted that for 50 years, it has worked to promote closer economic ties between the two nations. The council said that this collaboration has been vital in building an environment that supports innovation, job creation, and resilient supply chains.

Highlighting the past achievements of the bilateral relationship, USIBC pointed out that through 25 years of partnership, the U.S. and India have shown that disagreements can be resolved through private and mutually respectful discussions.

It said that the current impasse should also be handled in the same spirit, as the stakes are too high in the present era of rising geostrategic competition.

The council emphasized that both governments must now make the hard choices necessary to conclude an ambitious bilateral trade deal. Such a deal, according to USIBC, would not only restore investor confidence but also unleash prosperity for both nations.

"Now is the time to double down on the U.S.-India partnership--for our economies, our people, and our shared values," USIBC said in its statement.

The business body, which represents hundreds of leading American and Indian companies, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the partnership between the two countries.

It said that the progress achieved over the years should not be abandoned, especially when both nations are navigating complex global challenges.

USIBC highlighted that cooperation between India and the U.S. has been built over decades and that maintaining this partnership is critical for both economies.

It called on both governments to move forward constructively and conclude a trade deal that reflects the strength of their long-standing relationship. (ANI)

