U.S. Speaker Mike Johnson to Join Dr. K. A. Paul at Global Peace and Economic Summit in Washington

VMPL

Washington [US], September 22: U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson will join Dr. K. A. Paul and leaders from around the world at the Global Peace and Economic Summit in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, September 23, in a global call for peace, humanitarian cooperation and collective action.

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The summit, organised by Dr. K. A. Paul, Founder of the Global Peace Initiative, will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Capitol Hilton in Washington, D.C. The gathering will bring together political leaders, business representatives, humanitarian organisations, faith leaders, community representatives and peace advocates from different parts of the world.

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Speaker Mike Johnson has appeared alongside Dr. Paul in videos inviting global leaders, citizens and the international community to participate in the summit. In the messages, Speaker Johnson has spoken about his longstanding awareness of Dr. Paul’s humanitarian and Christian ministry work, dating back to the 1990s, including Dr. Paul’s association with Promise Keepers and speaking engagements connected with the Southern Baptist Convention.

The summit comes at a time when armed conflicts and humanitarian crises continue to affect millions of people across the world. Dr. Paul is using the platform to call on leaders to move beyond political, religious and national differences and work collectively toward peaceful solutions.

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The initiative has set a goal of addressing 58 ongoing wars and encouraging greater international cooperation in conflict resolution and humanitarian relief. Dr. Paul has emphasised that peace cannot be achieved through governments alone and requires the participation of communities, civil society organisations, businesses, religious institutions and humanitarian groups.

A major focus of the summit will be the human impact of conflict. Discussions will highlight the challenges faced by displaced families and communities affected by violence, including access to food, healthcare, shelter, education and other essential services. The initiative will also explore opportunities for international partnerships in humanitarian assistance, relief and long-term community development.

Dr. Paul brings more than four decades of experience in humanitarian outreach, peace advocacy and international community mobilisation. Through his various organisations and initiatives, he has worked to build networks across countries, religions and communities around the principles of service, peace and cooperation.

Over the past 45 years, Dr. Paul has participated in and organised major peace and humanitarian gatherings across 155 countries. His work has included large-scale public campaigns, community outreach and leadership initiatives aimed at encouraging people to take an active role in peacebuilding and social service. Through the Global Peace Initiative, he has also worked to train millions of lay leaders for greater public participation in peace and humanitarian efforts.

The theme of the Washington summit is collective action beyond caste, creed and religion. Dr. Paul has invited people from diverse backgrounds to come together around a shared commitment to peace, humanitarian responsibility and cooperation.

With Speaker Johnson joining the gathering, the summit is expected to provide an important platform for dialogue between political, community, humanitarian and faith leaders. The organisers hope the discussions will encourage practical partnerships and renewed international attention to communities affected by war and conflict.

The Global Peace and Economic Summit will take place on Wednesday, September 23, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Capitol Hilton in Washington, D.C.

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