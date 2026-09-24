U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson Joins Global Peace Call in Washington Alongside Dr. K. A. Paul

VMPL

Washington [US], September 24: International political, diplomatic, faith, business and civil-society representatives gathered in Washington, D.C., for the Global Peace & Economic Summit, where participants called for greater international cooperation and diplomatic efforts to address ongoing armed conflicts.

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The summit brought together U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Dr K. A. Paul, President of the Global Peace Initiative, along with representatives associated with countries including the United States, India, Iran, Pakistan, Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, Russia, Ukraine, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Afghanistan.

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According to the organisers, around 100 leaders and representatives participated in discussions on the human and economic consequences of armed conflicts. The discussions focused on diplomacy, dialogue and cooperation as possible avenues for addressing international disputes and reducing the impact of war on civilians.

Representatives from Christian, Muslim, Jewish and Hindu communities also participated in the gathering, alongside political, diplomatic, business and civil-society representatives.

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Mike Johnson and Dr K. A. Paul highlighted the impact of international conflicts on ordinary people, including displacement, humanitarian suffering, food prices and energy costs. Participants also discussed the wider economic and security challenges faced by communities affected by conflict.

Call for continued dialogue

The summit called on governments, diplomats, faith communities, businesses and civil-society organisations to continue dialogue and work towards peaceful approaches to major international conflicts.

Dr K. A. Paul said the international community has a shared responsibility to work across national, religious and political differences to protect human life and promote peace.

Johnson also praised Paul's peace initiatives and referred to efforts by the U.S. administration to address international conflicts, according to the organisers.

Global Peace Ambassador Dave McQuade said Paul has worked with leaders across countries and political systems in an effort to promote peace. The organisers also highlighted Paul's peace rallies and claimed that his initiatives have reached millions of people across several countries over the past decades.

Ranganathan, described by the organisers as an 86-year-old friend of the United States, said, "Peace is Possible."

A former Vice President of the Democratic Republic of Congo also invited Paul to conduct a peace rally in the country, where prolonged conflict has caused significant loss of life, according to the organisers.

The organisers said the Washington gathering is intended to contribute to international dialogue and support initiatives aimed at reducing conflict and protecting civilians.

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