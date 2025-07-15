DT
U.S. Turkey & Duck: Perfect Partners for India's Monsoon Flavours

U.S. Turkey & Duck: Perfect Partners for India's Monsoon Flavours

ANI
Updated At : 02:10 PM Jul 15, 2025 IST
SMPL

New Delhi [India], July 15: As the monsoon clouds gather and the aroma of wet earth fills the air, our taste buds begin to crave comforting, warm, and hearty meals. The rainy season, while romantic and refreshing, also demands a diet that supports immunity and digestion. Ditch red meat and opt for U.S. Turkey and Duck-- as your perfect protein partners for the season. "In the monsoon, we naturally turn to meals that comfort and nourish. Choosing U.S. Turkey and Duck not only adds global flair and versatility to your cooking but also supports your health goals during the season. From heartwarming rasams to indulgent duck bowls, these proteins offer a delicious alternative to red meats or deep-fried snacks that can weigh you down. Turkey & Duck, especially from the U.S., are high-quality, lean protein sources that fit seamlessly into the Indian summer table." Gunja Chatwal, Nutritionist.

1. Light on the Stomach, High on Nutrition

U.S. Turkey is a lean white meat that's rich in protein and low in fat, making it easy to digest even during humid weather. It's a powerhouse of essential nutrients like B vitamins, selenium, and zinc--important for boosting immunity during the infection-prone monsoon.

U.S. Duck, on the other hand, adds a luxurious richness to meals while still offering nutritional benefits. It's an excellent source of iron and healthy fats, making it perfect for occasional indulgence when the rains inspire you to cook something special.

2. Versatile for Comfort Foods

From steaming soups to spiced curries and grilled delights, both meats adapt beautifully to a variety of Indian and global preparations. Their flavor profiles shine in monsoon-friendly cooking techniques like slow-roasting, pan-grilling, and simmering.

3. One-pan meals

Home cooks can also seek convenience, as U.S. Turkey and Duck are ideal for quick, one-pan meals that are perfect for relaxed, rainy days. Their ability to absorb Indian spices and flavors makes them a great fit for a wide range of traditional and contemporary recipes.

Monsoon Recipes to Try with U.S. Turkey & Duck by Chef Michael Swamy

1. Turkey Pepper Rasam (South Indian Spiced Broth with Shredded U.S. Turkey)

Warm, peppery, and immunity-boosting

Ingredients:

* 1 cup shredded cooked U.S. Turkey breast

* 1 tsp black pepper

* 1 tsp cumin

* 2 garlic cloves

* Tamarind pulp (small ball soaked)

* Curry leaves, mustard seeds, dry red chilies

* Water, salt, and coriander for garnish

Method:

Crush pepper, cumin, and garlic. In hot oil, temper mustard seeds, chilies, and curry leaves. Add the crushed spices and tamarind water, and bring to a boil. Add turkey, season, and simmer. Garnish with coriander and serve hot.

2. Duck & Mushroom Khichdi (One-Pot Comfort Meal)

Wholesome, earthy, and perfect for a cozy evening

Ingredients:

* 1 cup cooked shredded U.S. Duck

* 1/2 cup rice and 1/2 cup moong dal

* Chopped mushrooms

* Ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, cumin seeds

* Ghee, salt, and fresh coriander

Method:

In ghee, saute cumin, ginger-garlic paste, and mushrooms. Add washed rice and dal, turmeric, salt, and water. Cook until soft. Mix in duck and simmer. Serve with pickle and papad.

3. Asian-Style Duck Noodle Bowl

Warm, brothy, and satisfying

Ingredients:

* U.S. Duck leg (slow-cooked and shredded)

* Rice noodles, bok choy, mushrooms

* Soy sauce, ginger, garlic, star anise

* Spring onions and sesame oil

Method:

Prepare a broth with garlic, ginger, star anise, soy, and duck bones. Cook until aromatic. Add noodles, mushrooms, bok choy, and shredded duck. Drizzle with sesame oil and garnish with spring onions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
