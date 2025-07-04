Dubai [UAE], July 4 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates now ranks third globally in total sovereign wealth and public pension assets, with a combined portfolio of USD 2.49 trillion (Dh9.17 trillion), according to the 2025 mid-year report by Global SWF, as reported by Gulf News.

Advertisement

This places the UAE behind only the United States, which tops the list with USD 12.12 trillion, and China, with USD 3.36 trillion, making it the largest holder of sovereign-owned investor (SOI) assets in the Middle East.

SOI assets encompass both sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) and public pension funds. The UAE's high ranking reflects the strong performance of a broad network of government-backed investment institutions.

Advertisement

Among the leading entities are the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Mubadala Investment Company, ADQ, and the Investment Corporation of Dubai.

As per the news report, other contributors include the Emirates Investment Authority, Sharjah Asset Management, RAK Investment Authority, and Dubai World.

Advertisement

These organisations manage globally diversified portfolios across a wide range of sectors, including energy, infrastructure, technology, logistics, and an increasing focus on clean energy, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and sustainable industries.

The UAE's ascent in the rankings underscores its long-term economic vision and proactive fiscal planning. Sovereign wealth funds have played a key role in the country's strategy to build a diversified, post-oil economy by strengthening global investment presence and establishing strategic partnerships worldwide.

Other countries among the top global holders of SOI assets include Japan (USD 2.22 trillion), Norway (USD 1.9 trillion), Canada (USD 1.86 trillion), Singapore (USD 1.59 trillion), Australia (USD 1.53 trillion), Saudi Arabia (USD 1.53 trillion), and South Korea ( USD 1.17 trillion).

The Gulf News added that the UAE's sovereign wealth institutions are poised to remain influential players in shaping international capital flows, with their expanding global investment footprint. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)